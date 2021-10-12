CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portillo's seeks up to $400 million in IPO

By Editorials
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg)—Portillo’s Inc., the hot dog restaurant chain backed by Berkshire Partners, is seeking as much as $400 million in a U.S. initial public offering. The Oak Brook-based company plans to sell 20.27 million shares at $17 to $20 apiece, according to a prospectus filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. At the top end of the range, Portillo’s would have a market capitalization of over $1.4 billion, according to the number of shares outstanding listed in the filing.

