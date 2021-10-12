RICHARDSON: Leaf Maintenance 101

Curbside Leaf Collection will start Thursday, October 28th and continue, weather permitting, through first week of December. We will make continuous runs through the city during this time. Please rake all leaves to your front lawn, NOT in the street. Some guidelines: 1. Rake leaves to tree lawn curb area 2. Pile leaves away from storm drains and water meter covers and parked cars 3. Do not rake leaves into the street 4. Remove stones, litter, branches or other debris to prevent equipment damage and worker injury. 5. Tall, ornamental grass cannot go through our machine, so please bag tall grass and put out on bulk trash day. 6. Do not pile leaves close by mailbox as the machine cannot get close to the mailbox. 7. Put leaf piles no further away than 7 feet from curb so machine can reach leaves. AFTER first week of December, please place leaves in brown bags and put out on bulk trash day.

AVON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO