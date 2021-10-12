RICHARDSON: Leaf Maintenance 101
We are fast approaching the time of year when the sole reason for my existence revolves around ridding the yard of leaves. During this period, I completely forget about mopping kitchen floors, vacuuming the house, dusting the furniture and mucking out nasty toilets. I do occasionally think of golf but even that thought is fleeting given my obsession with thick piles of leaves sitting on the lawn. I simply cannot tolerate that situation.www.unionrecorder.com
