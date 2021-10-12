CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

RICHARDSON: Leaf Maintenance 101

By Alvin Richardson
Union-Recorder
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are fast approaching the time of year when the sole reason for my existence revolves around ridding the yard of leaves. During this period, I completely forget about mopping kitchen floors, vacuuming the house, dusting the furniture and mucking out nasty toilets. I do occasionally think of golf but even that thought is fleeting given my obsession with thick piles of leaves sitting on the lawn. I simply cannot tolerate that situation.

www.unionrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
simivalleyacorn.com

Tree maintenance ‘a cooperative effort’

Simi Valley’s urban forest— made up of about 30,000 trees that shade neighborhood streets, embellish landscaped boulevards and stand tall in city parks—adds more than just beauty to the community. The trees can also help reduce noise and pollution, and improve the community’s well-being. But who is responsible for maintaining...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Green Valley News and Sun

Winter Pool Maintenance

In our region pool care is a year round event even as temps get colder. Here is what you can do to keep it looking beautiful. If your pool is covered, remember to periodically remove any debris above the cover and check underneath it to ensure you have no unwanted surprises down there.
LIFESTYLE
cityofavon.com

Leaf Collection

Curbside Leaf Collection will start Thursday, October 28th and continue, weather permitting, through first week of December. We will make continuous runs through the city during this time. Please rake all leaves to your front lawn, NOT in the street. Some guidelines: 1. Rake leaves to tree lawn curb area 2. Pile leaves away from storm drains and water meter covers and parked cars 3. Do not rake leaves into the street 4. Remove stones, litter, branches or other debris to prevent equipment damage and worker injury. 5. Tall, ornamental grass cannot go through our machine, so please bag tall grass and put out on bulk trash day. 6. Do not pile leaves close by mailbox as the machine cannot get close to the mailbox. 7. Put leaf piles no further away than 7 feet from curb so machine can reach leaves. AFTER first week of December, please place leaves in brown bags and put out on bulk trash day.
AVON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
lowellnc.com

Leaf Vacuuming

Between October 15 and February 15, the leaf vacuum truck is in operation and you may stack your leaves, grass, shrub clippings in a neat row no more than 3 feet from the edge of the roadway. Please try to keep all sticks and rocks out of yard waste to be vacuumed.
LOWELL, NC
midfloridanewspapers.com

Jacaranda maintenance projects underway

AVON PARK — Key areas of the Hotel Jacaranda are being updated at this time after it was discovered in July that, along with other maintenance issues, some of the structure’s electrical wiring was antiquated. SFSC Executive Director for Institutional Advancement Jamie Bateman said recently, “The SFSC Foundation Board realizes...
AVON PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaf Maintenance#Athens Tech#The University Of Georgia#Harvard#Uga
Republic

Skatepark to close for maintenance

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Jolie Crider Memorial Skatepark 2.0 at Clifty Park will close Tuesday and Wednesday for maintenance. For more information, visit columbusparksandrec.com.
COLUMBUS, IN
horseandrider.com

Must-Do Senior Maintenance

We love and appreciate our senior horses; they’re reliable mounts in and outside of the show pen, and they can also be great teachers for riders with less experience in the saddle because they know their jobs. But the way you ride and take care of your older horse day to day is probably going to differ from riding a younger horse.
ANIMALS
Union-Recorder

MILLIANS: Larry the cat, the sequel

“A cat has nine lives. For three he plays, for three he strays and for the last three he stays." Well, Larry the cat is at it again. You remember Larry, the buff-colored cat with the yellow eyes? He went missing for 33 days before Good Samaritans Ann Hupp, her daughter Elle Hupp, and their friend Lynn Chapman found him — three miles away.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Union-Recorder

POLING: A sudden shiver in the infinite sun

Atop the slicky slide, the boy could see forever. Not so much the height of the slide, or the view over and across the man-made lake filled with swimmers, rather the 5-year-old had an epiphany of forever – unceasing, round-and-round, constant day after day after eon stretch of the infinite.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Union-Recorder

OUTDOORS: Let’s talk about food

Now that we are moving solidly into fall it’s time to discuss an important topic — food. If you are from down here or from an area where hunting and fishing play a huge part in the culture and the very environment, you will understand what I am talking about. If you are not fortunate enough to be a Southerner, then let me explain. We go hunting and fishing with the expectations of good food. In the beginning, for me, it was my grandmother’s deer roast. Oh man. The very thought of how that tasted makes my mouth water to this day and it’s been 30 years since I’ve had it.
FOOD & DRINKS
bendsource.com

Maintenance for the Changing Season

Autumn has arrived, cooler temperatures are settling in, leaves are changing beautiful colors and the pumpkin spice scent in the air ushers out the warm summer days on the water. This is the time when Central Oregonians should prepare their homes for the changing seasons by performing a few simple maintenance items to help keep them warm, dry and also protect their investment.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy