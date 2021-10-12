Disney Set to Release Film About Disneyland’s Origins

Disneyland has been known as The Happiest Place on Earth for decades. Soon, Disney fans will be able to see how Walt Disney’s original Disney theme park came into fruition. According to Deadline, David Gordon Green has been appointed the director of an upcoming film at Disney Studios that will release on Disney+ telling viewers about Walt Disney and his quest to open Disneyland, the beloved theme park he created that has gone on to touch the hearts of millions and produce die-hard fans around the world. Disney is still on a hype train following the release of their Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Special that debuted on ABC earlier this month.