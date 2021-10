The point of this video is to discuss all of that in a simple way and clarify common misconceptions among beginning coders when they are about to start. We discuss different programming languages and suggest which language you should perhaps start off with first. The important thing is to understand the concepts in a computer programming language especially as a beginner. Do not try to deal with both conceptual difficulty and syntactical difficulty at the same time. Start simple, learn the concepts, then transition to another language. You can always switch over later!

