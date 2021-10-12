CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamaha UC to Deliver Sound Advice at InfoComm 2021

By CI Staff
commercialintegrator.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudio and video conferencing solution provider Yamaha Unified Communications will lead educational sessions at InfoComm 2021, Oct. 23-29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Holger Stoltze, Ph.D., senior director of technical sales and marketing for Yamaha UC, will help AV professionals better understand beamforming microphone solutions as...

www.commercialintegrator.com

Yamaha’s Holger Stoltze, Ph.D., Will Join Two Educational Sessions to Provide Insight on Beamforming Microphone Solutions and Clear Audio Conferencing. SUDBURY, Mass. — Oct. 11, 2021 — Yamaha Unified Communications will lead timely, educational sessions at InfoComm 2021, Oct. 23-29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. A respected thought leader in the conferencing and collaboration industry, Holger Stoltze, Ph.D., senior director of technical sales and marketing for Yamaha UC, will help AV professionals better understand beamforming microphone solutions as well as join a panel discussion on how to attain clear audio for conferencing using the latest conferencing technologies.
