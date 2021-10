The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become “impact partners” and investors at sustainable investing firm Ethic, with Meghan describing investing as a “luxury” that “sounds so fancy”.Harry and Meghan gave a joint interview to The New York Times’ Dealbook, with the former actress-turned-royal saying investing had not previously been part of her “world”.The pair were introduced to tech-driven asset manager Ethic by friends, with the duchess saying Harry had been saying for years about how he wanted to invest sustainably.We're thrilled to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as impact partners at Ethic. Together,...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO