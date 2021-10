The transport secretary has confirmed that the US is still on track to lift its travel ban on the UK in early November.Speaking to Times Radio, transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “It’s not that they don’t want to do it. It’s actually that in many ways they don’t have the kind of level of sophistication in place on international travel that has become normal to us.“For example, they don’t actually have a Covid certification like the NHS app, it’s a piece of paper. So you might say well, why does that matter to Brits going over there? Well again,...

