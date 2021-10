HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Atrium Hotel process is continuing forward, though at a slower pace than some may have hoped. "Normally, we don't just jump right into rehab or preservation of the property before you hold title," said City Manager Jeff Cantrell. "In this case, we're doing some of that right now. We're doing some of the mowing, weed abatement to stabilize the property, make it look at least somewhat presentable. We're doing that because we haven't been able to close on the property yet and we know that there's a community anticipation that we do that."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO