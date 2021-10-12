CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

By Mike DeStefano
Sole Collector
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatta x Nike Air Max 1, Eames x Reebok, JJJJound x New Balance 990v4, and more. In search of a new pair of sneakers to add to your fall rotation? Some of the biggest collaborators in footwear are dropping off their latest creations this week, which provides a handful of worthwhile options.

solecollector.com

Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
sneakernews.com

Nike LeBron 19 “Bred” Releasing On October 19th

Officially unveiled as part of NIKE, Inc.’s “Space Jam: A New Legacy” collection, the Nike LeBron 19 has only otherwise ever surfaced on the feet of the man behind the shoes. Most recently, LeBron James‘ 19th signature sneaker has emerged in a “Black/Red” (“Bred”) colorway via unofficial images. Although the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sole Collector

This Air Jordan 14 Is Built For the Winter

In addition to the forthcoming “Element” Air Jordan 1 High release, there’s also another popular Air Jordan model getting a winter-ready upgrade. Pictured here is the “Winterized” Air Jordan 14, which replaces the traditional basketball build with a brown-based premium, vacuum-molded upper featuring water-resistant suede panels. Red accents make an appearance on the lateral side’s Jumpman shield, shoelaces, and heel tab. Capping off the design is a matte finish on the midsole, a black shank plate at the heel and a black outsole.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Resale for the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Bronze Eclipse’ Is Almost at Retail Price

The women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low “Bronze Eclipse” was one of the least talked about sneaker releases when it dropped this year but as time went on, the shoe started selling out. However, fans who are in search of the style can find a pair of the resale market and prices aren’t much higher than retail. For instance, the lowest asking price on StockX at the time of publication is at $133 for a women’s size 11.5 and as high as $177 for a women’s size 8.5. The same shoe is also available on both GOAT and Flight Club and the...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Nike Releases New Air Sesh Shoe Designed For Dancing

Nike has a new sneaker on the way that’s designed specifically for dancers. The sportswear giant revealed the Nike Air Sesh shoe this week and at the time of publication, only select Nike members are able to purchase a pair. The shoe was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and was created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based dance crew and choreographers, the Kinjaz. The shoe features a mid-cut leather upper and incorporates a wider toe box to allow wearers more room for their toes while on the dance floor. Cushioning the underfoot is the Cushlon foam midsole in addition to the...
APPAREL
imore.com

Check out these Apple-inspired Nike Dunk sneakers

Someone has created a unique line of Apple-inspired Nike trainers. Foxtrott Uniform and Thinking Different created the range based on Apple's own employee sneakers. They are based on Apple's own sneakers made for employees in the 90s. Foxtrott Uniform and Thinking Different have teamed up to create a line of...
Footwear News

What You Need to Know About Sustainable Sneaker Brand Veja That Meghan Markle Made Viral

French footwear brand Veja may have just landed on your radar, but their story goes back to the early aughts. Paris-based Veja was founded in 2004 and launched its first sneaker in 2005. The brand was immediately picked up by Parisian department stores, and now Veja is sold in 50 countries, producing 2 million shoes per year. Major retail partners include Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Zappos, Net-A-Porter and more. It wasn’t until 2019 when Veja opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Paris. Then, just last year, it launched its first location in the United States in New York’s Nolita neighborhood. Since its debut,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

'Strawberry Cough' Nike SB Dunk Highs Are Finally Releasing

A unique Nike SB Dunk High linked to this year’s 4/20 celebration has surfaced. An early image via solebyjc showcases the “Strawberry Cough” SB Dunk High, which gets its name from a popular strain of marijuana. The shoe features a textured red upper with green suede overlays, giving it the appearance of an actual strawberry, finished off by a translucent outsole. A coughing strawberry logo adorns the heels and insoles.
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mx Oat’ Is Releasing Soon

A new colorway of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is releasing soon. The German sportswear giant announced on its Twitter account today that the Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe will release in a new “MX Oat” colorway before week’s end. In addition to confirming the latest’s style’s release info, the brand also offered a detailed look at the shoe. The style features a new design on the breathable Primeknit upper donning a multi-colored wave pattern throughout the knit material. The upper wears a bright yellow hue as its base but is coupled with a combination of orange, blue and gray...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Jordan Brand Is Celebrating Easter With This Air Jordan 5

It appears that Jordan Brand will continue its yearly tradition of Easter-themed releases in 2022 with a new Air Jordan 5 expected to arrive just in time for the holiday. zSneakerheadz reports that the “Easter” Air Jordan 5 will hit shelves in April 2022. While images of the shoe have not yet surfaced, the mock-up provided by the leaker suggests that the shoe will feature a pastel look with a predominantly pink upper fused with light green accents appearing on the tongue and portions of the midsole. The account also revealed that the shoe will come with special packaging possibly linked to the holiday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sole Collector

The Nike Dunk Low Gets a Two-Tone Blue Makeover

At this point, it goes without saying that Nike has no plans to vault the Dunks in the foreseeable future as yet another colorway of the popular silhouette is expected to hit shelves soon. Retail photos of a new blue-based Dunk Low were shared by @Brandon1an on Twitter today, but...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike Team Up For New Cross Trainer Low Collabs

Supreme has once again teamed up with longtime collaborative partner Nike to deliver an updated version of the brand’s classic training shoes, the Cross Trainer Low. The best part is that fans won’t need to wait long before they can get their hands on a pair. The streetwear giant revealed on various social media platforms that two Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low styles are releasing this week as part of its 2021 Fall/Winter lineup. The shoe is constructed with a premium leather upper and is paired with a perforated leather toe box and quarter panels. Adding to the design is a...
RETAIL
Sole Collector

'Bred' Air Jordan 4 Releasing as a Golf Shoe

Jordan Brand has transformed another classic Air Jordan 4 style into a golf shoe. Following the arrival of the “White Cement” colorway in March, the Air Jordan 4 Golf run will continue with the OG “Bred” makeup scheduled to hit shelves in December. A first look at the pair was shared by @PatPerezGolf and @zSneakerheadz this week, showing that a majority of the shoe remains unchanged from the basketball counterpart. The upper features the standard black nubuck upper with grey accents appearing on the eyestay and sockliner, while red hits appear on the tongue. Rounding out the design is the golf-specific tooling, which features a translucent sole and black spikes for traction.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

The 'Bred' Air Jordan 1 Is Getting a Wild Makeover

Not only is the “Bred” Air Jordan 1 coming back this year in a full patent leather build, but there’s another alteration of the shoe dropping soon for female sneaker fans. Images of the women’s exclusive “Bred” Air Jordan 1 LV8D were shared by @pvasneakers and @zSneakerheadz. It’s doubtful that...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

'Siempre Familia' Air Jordan 1 Mids Are Releasing Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Mid will once again be a part of Nike and Jordan Brand’s Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) lineup. Pictured here is the “Siempre Familia” Air Jordan 1 Mid, which the Swoosh has confirmed will release this month. According to Nike, the Mexican holiday is represented on the shoe with the use of various animal-inspired graphics and prints inspired by the creatures that usher those into the afterlife. The upper dons a predominantly black color scheme combined with an updated Swoosh logo and the Jordan Wings branding on the lateral side. Adding to the design is a red toe box combined with a sail midsole and red outsole.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Larry June Relives the Pain and Joy of Getting Air Jordans

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Larry June to talk about his history of not getting and then getting Air Jordans, advice on cleaning shoes, and getting his own sneaker collaboration. If you like this show, subscribe to The Complex Sneakers Podcast now. Full Size Run hosts Matt Welty and Brendan Dunne are joined by Sneaker Shopping’s Joe La Puma to discuss the most important sneaker news every week in a voice that can only be told authentically from Complex.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Alyx's Nike Air Force 1 High Is Dropping in Black and Red

Thus far, Alyx’s Nike Air Force 1 collabs have been limited to greyscale color palettes but that will soon change with the next set of colorways. Official images have recently surfaced of two upcoming Alyx x Nike Air Force 1 High styles donning two bold red and black makeups. The execution is kept rather simple with one pair dressed in a predominantly red makeup contrasted by black accents while the other pair features a black-based makeup combined with red hits. Just like the previous releases, the shoe includes Alyx’s signature aluminum buckle on the ankle collar while the 1017-ALYX-9SM branding is stamped on the heel counter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sole Collector

GQ's Jim Moore on Collaborating With Virgil Abloh, Ronnie Fieg, and Kanye | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this week's episode, they are joined by Jim Moore, the legendary GQ creative director who spent four decades at the magazine shaping how men in America dress. Moore talks through his career and points in it where sneakers interacted with his work, from shooting with Michael Jordan in the late 1980s to helping push athletic footwear to a new space in the wardrobe of the modern man. Moore also discusses his interactions in the past decade with more streetwear-specific designers like Virgil Abloh, Ronnie Fieg, and Kanye West. Also, the co-hosts discuss sneaker cleaning tips, Welty steps in dog feces, and Joe gets honest about his screen time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

Damian Lillard and Shaq Come Together for New Sneaker Collabs

Reebok and Adidas have once again unified their signature basketball athletes. After bringing together James Harden and Allen Iverson last year for a series of releases, the latest project will feature the pairing of Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard to deliver new iterations of their signature shoes. Arriving tomorrow are...
APPAREL

