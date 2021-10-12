CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The scientist who swallowed the bacteria

Brookings Register
Cover picture for the articleIn the last couple years, I have developed a renewed awe and appreciation of our scientists around the world who work for entire careers to advance science and medicine in their laboratories and beyond. One such scientist is Dr. Barry Marshall. Marshall is an Australian physician scientist, who in the...

Robin Warren
Barry Marshall
