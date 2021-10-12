NHL Norris Trophy Futures Odds and Analysis
Our NHL futures previews continue with a look at the James Norris Trophy market for the league’s best defenseman. It’s a usual suspect type of futures board, as three of the top 10 names on the board have won the award over the past four seasons. However, there are few names near the top of the list that warrant a closer examination ahead of puck drop on the 2021-22 NHL season, but there is one name that stands above the rest.www.chatsports.com
