NHL Norris Trophy Futures Odds and Analysis

There was something that stood out about Arizona Coyotes practices from the very first one of training camp back on Sept. 23. The pace and intensity level. Limited time on the ice allowed was only part of the reason for the fast tempo of everything new head coach André Tourigny sought from his players. Every drill, every movement, every whistle from the coach had a purpose. So did the handful of times Tourigny stopped practice momentarily to wonder aloud what the Coyotes were doing, and what should be happening within his system.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO