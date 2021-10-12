CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Numbers You Need to Know: All Roads Lead to 3-2

By JR Ella
Cover picture for the article53.6 - Welcome Back to Gillikin Island. It was back in week 2 of the season, that we took our first trip to Gillikin Island. Despite a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers that day, Saints’ punter Blake Gillikin started turning heads when he unleashed a booming 60-yard punt from the Saints’ one-yard line. On Sunday at FedEx Field in Maryland, Gillikin officially announced himself as one of the best punters of the young 2021 NFL season, and perhaps the legitimate heir to the legacy of Thomas Morstead. Gillikin punted 5 times against Washington for a gross average of 53.6 yards. That in itself is outstanding but look at his net punting average: 51.6 yards! That means that not only did he punt ridiculously far, he also did so directionally in a way that limited or eliminated returns by Washington’s dynamic returner Deandre Carter.

