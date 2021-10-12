CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals Open as Road Favorites Against Winless Lions

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 8 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals hit the road to play the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. They're hoping to rebound after their Week 5 overtime loss to the Packers.

The oddsmakers expect Cincinnati to improve to 4-2 on the season.

The Bengals are 3-point road favorites over the winless Lions according to the SI SportsBook. The over/under for the game is set at 47.5.

It's the second time the Bengals have been favored this season and the first time they've been road favorites.

Cincinnati (3-2) is currently tied with the Browns for second place in the AFC North. Baltimore leads the way at 4-1.

For more Week 6 betting lines, check out the SI SportsBook here.

