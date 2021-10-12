Springfield Thunderbirds season begins Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Thunderbirds are scheduled to open their first in-person season since the start of the pandemic on Saturday, with fans allowed to watch at the MassMutual Center.

The season opener will be on home ice against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. It will also be the 5th Anniversary season of Thunderbirds hockey. The club opted out of the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.

22News spoke with Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. He said that the team is excited to kickstart their new relationship with the St. Louis Blues, “Yeah, last year they had a weird year. We didn’t get a chance to kickoff our relationship with St. Louis last year, which would’ve been our first year. I know a lot of the guys are excited to get back here and get back to some normalcy, play regular games, play a full season again.”

Costa also said they’re planning a big celebration Saturday night. A block party is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. and the organization is expecting the game to sell out with less than 1,000 tickets available.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2021-22 Schedule ( home games in bold )

OCTOBER:

Sat., Oct. 16 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 17 vs. BRI, 3:05 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 22 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 23 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 24 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 30 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 31 vs. CLT, 2:05 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Fri., Nov. 5 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 6 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 7 @ HER, 3:00 p.m.

Weds., Nov. 10 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 12 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 13 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 19 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 20 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 21 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

Weds., Nov. 24 vs. BRI, 6:05 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 26 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 27 vs. HFD, 2:05 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Weds., Dec. 1 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 3 @ ROC, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 4 @ TOR, 4:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 10 vs. TOR, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 11 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 12 @ WBS, 3:05 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 17 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 18 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 19 @ HFD, 3:00 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 28 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Weds., Dec. 29 vs. UTI, 6:05 p.m.

JANUARY:

Sat., Jan. 1 vs. ROC, 2:05 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 2 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Weds., Jan. 5 @ LAV, 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 7 @ BEL, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 8 @ BEL, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 14 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 15 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 18 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 20 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 23 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 28 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 29 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Weds., Feb. 2 @ WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 4 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 5 @ UTI, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 11 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 12 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Weds., Feb. 16 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 19 @ WBS, 6:05 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 20 @ LV, 3:05 p.m.

Weds., Feb. 23 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 25 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

MARCH:

Fri., March 4 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., March 5 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Weds., March 9 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., March 11 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., March 12 @ CLT, 6:00 p.m.

Weds., March 16 vs. BRI, 10:35 a.m.

Fri., March 18 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., March 19 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Weds., March 23 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., March 25 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., March 26 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

APRIL:

Fri., April 1 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., April 2 vs. BEL, 6:05 p.m.

Sun., April 3 vs. BEL, 2:05 p.m.

Fri., April 8 @ SYR, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., April 9 @ HER, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., April 10 @ HER, 5:00 p.m.

Weds., April 13 vs. SYR, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., April 15 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., April 16 vs. CLT, 6:05 p.m.

Fri., April 22 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., April 23 vs. WBS, 6:05 p.m.

Sun., April 24 vs. PRO, 2:05 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.