Thomas Davis, Jon Stinchcomb to be inducted into Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame

Thomas Davis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Georgia Bulldog linebacker Thomas Davis and offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb will be inducted into the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame during ceremonies and a luncheon presented by Miller Electric Company on Friday, Oct. 29, as part of the Georgia-Florida Weekend.

Joining Davis and Stinchcomb in this year’s class will be Florida running back Ciatrick Fason and defensive back Keiwan Ratliff. The group will be inducted at the 25th annual luncheon inside the East Club at TIAA Bank Field.

“The Florida-Georgia game is one of Jacksonville’s longest running traditions, and one of the most storied rivalries in college football,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “Every year, the Hall of Fame Luncheon allows us the opportunity to recognize some of the most talented student-athletes and coaches and highlight the tremendous impact and strong connection this game has to our city.”

Davis was a versatile defensive star for the Bulldogs, playing linebacker and safety throughout his career from 2002-2004. While at Georgia, Davis accumulated 272 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions, he also helped the Dawgs to three consecutive seasons of 10 wins or more, including a SEC Championship in 2002. Davis was a unanimous first-team All-SEC selection in 2003 and 2004, while also being named a first-team All-American in 2004 and was a semi-finalist for the Bednarik Award given annually to the nation’s top defensive player. Davis was drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014, which recognizes a player’s off-the-field community service as well as his playing excellence.

Stinchcomb arrived at UGA with an outstanding record of accomplishment after being named USA Today first team All-America and the 1998 recipient of the National Football Foundation High School Scholar-Athlete Award. Stinchcomb started his career at UGA by earning Freshman All-American honors, and by the time he was a senior in 2002, he helped lead the Bulldogs to their first SEC Championship in 20 years, while being named first team All-American, and was selected to the Academic All-American Team for the second consecutive year. He also was one of 11 Division I players nationally to be named to the AFCA National Good Works Team for outstanding contributions to community service. Stinchcomb was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 2nd round of the 2003 NFL Draft, and he achieved the ultimate goal in the NFL as a member of the 2010 New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV Championship team.

Hall of Fame Luncheon tickets are on sale through the City of Jacksonville Sports & Entertainment Office. Please visit https://2021flgahalloffame.eventbrite.com. Contact Chandler Fussell at 904-255-5418 or CFussell@coj.net for more information.

About the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon presented by Miller Electric Company

Created in 1995, the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame honors and recognizes the memorable players, coaches, and administrators involved in the long-standing rivalry. Over the 25-year history of the Hall of Fame there have been over 100 people inducted including legendary Gators Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel, Tim Tebow and Fred Taylor, as well as Bulldog legends Vince Dooley, Herschel Walker, David Pollack and Knowshon Moreno. For information, please visit FLGAjax.com.

About the City of Jacksonville Division of Sports and Entertainment The City of Jacksonville Division of Sports and Entertainment attracts, hosts and creates opportunities that drive economic impact, accelerate the Jacksonville brand and improve the quality of life and cultural engagement for visitors and residents. Jacksonville hosts hundreds of diverse events each year making Northeast Florida a premier destination with rich tradition and world-class hospitality. For more information, visit events.coj.net.

