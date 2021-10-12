CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

The Flashing Cow Statue in Daggett, Michigan

By Mark Frankhouse
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm always astounded by all the cool roadside sculptures and attractions that are spread all over Michigan, but this one generally confused me. In Daggett, Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula there is a spot where apparently a roadside sculpture of a cow must have been cow-called... "Show us your teats!" The driveway display includes a cow which is flashing people like it's Mardi Gras , a cow made up to look like a waiter, and a self-garnishing hot dog man. So...I got questions.

1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
1049 The Edge

A Guide To Seven Corn Mazes In West Michigan

The great thing about corn mazes is that if you truly do get lost, you can just walk through the corn back to the parking lot. 'Tis the season for fall activities, most of which revolve around apples, Halloween or getting lost in a maze of corn stalks, post-harvest. Here's...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Here Are Some of The Craziest, Coolest & Weirdest 2nd Hand Finds In Michigan This Year

One of the favorite pastimes of so many people is to go second hand shopping in the hopes you stumble across something ridiculous that you just have to have, something fun and rare, or just a great deal. This is so true for the simple fact there there is an entire Facebook group dedicated to sharing the fun and silly finds people have made throughout the country. The beauty of the page is you can search for finds in your state. One search for Michigan and I had an awesome time scrolling through all the madness that has made its way to goodwill.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
City
Daggett, MI
1049 The Edge

5 Breath-Taking Airbnb’s in Northern Michigan Fall 2021

If you're planning a fall color tour in Northern Michigan, check out the Airbnb rentals. Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in the Nation. I will thumb-wrestle anyone that disagrees. Hands down, Autumn is the most beautiful season. The fall colors are absolutely spectacular. In fact, the further North you drive, the more amazing the view.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

5 Things You Didn’t Realize Were Invented in Michigan

You already know about cars and cereal, but did you realize these five items also came from the Great Lakes State?. 1. Kitty Litter- Ed Lowe worked for his father’s industrial absorbents company in the Cassopolis area. Upon helping a neighbor in 1947, he discovered the benefits of using clay in litter boxes as opposed to messy sand and ash. Lowe began to brand his new mixture as “Kitty Litter” thus creating a billion-dollar industry.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Statues#Excavation Work#Big Bovine Collection
1049 The Edge

There’s A Phallic Water Tower In Ypsilanti, Michigan

There are some serious head-scratchers when it comes to the world of roadside sculptures and attractions in Michigan. We recently talked about one we discovered in the Upper Peninsula in the town of Daggett. The driveway display at N9273 US Hwy 41 in front of the Tom Wangerin Excavating Company includes a cow flashing people like it's Mardi Gras , a cow made up to look like a waiter, and a self-garnishing hot dog man. Talk about strange, but also a great way to drive in new customers. But there are some that aren't so subtle, like the water tower in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

This Stone Pyramid Has Every Michigan County Engraved On It

There is a stone pyramid located on old US-31, just north of Kewadin in the south end of Antrim County that is seeming to baffle people. The pyramid, or cairn, looks small from video but it's actually 12 square feet at the base and 16 feet high, so it's rather large especially while driving by on the road. I dug a little bit into this unique pyramid that has stones all over it and every Michigan county is engraved on their own stone. Pretty sweet right?
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. If you want to get outdoors, a hike or drive along the Natchez Trace Parkway is the perfect getaway. Gorgeous natural sights abound but you there are a number of quirky or historical sites worth seeing along the route.
NATCHEZ, MS
92.9 THE LAKE

History Behind Haunted Abandoned Prison Hidden Deep In The Forest

The old Caddo Parish Penal Farm Prison is a shell of its former self today, but make no mistake it's got plenty of creep-appeal surrounded by deep woods, bamboo vines, and the unmarked graves of prisoners who died there. The abandoned prison is completely hidden from sight, located just off of West 70th Street in Shreveport, LA. Better known as the Pea Farm (short for penal), the century-old building serves as a grim reminder of what it must have been like to be a prisoner back then. Ironically next to it, was a women's prison that went by the same name.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy