The Best Hotels to Book in Rapallo, on the Italian Riviera
Enclosed in a forest-fringed bay and bejewelled with pastel-coloured art nouveau villas, Rapallo is a classic Italian Riviera seafront town. Our choice of the best hotels in Rapallo encompasses heritage Liberty architecture and more contemporary properties, but they all promise a comfortable place to stay during your time exploring this beautiful corner of Liguria. Best of all, they’re bookable now with Culture Trip.theculturetrip.com
Comments / 0