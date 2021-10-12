LISTEN: Is Jamin Davis Living Up to Hype?

With the 19th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected Jamin Davis, a linebacker from the University of Kentucky.

Davis thrived in college, recording 103 tackles in his junior season before declaring for the draft and forgoing his senior year. However, Davis is still making adjustments on the pro level and has yet to live up to his first round pick status.

Davis has yet to record more than six tackles in a game so far in his young career and has seen his playing time dip in each of the last three games. In Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, Davis played in just 13 defensive snaps and made only two tackles.

The defense has struggled mightily on all three levels this season, and a shakeup is needed. It's understandable that the team wishes to move slow with Davis in order to keep him developing, but there comes a time where changes have to be made when a unit is performing so poorly.

Giving the first-round rookie some more playing time could be the change needed in the nation's capital.

