LISTEN: Is Jamin Davis Living Up to Hype?

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 8 days ago
With the 19th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected Jamin Davis, a linebacker from the University of Kentucky.

Davis thrived in college, recording 103 tackles in his junior season before declaring for the draft and forgoing his senior year. However, Davis is still making adjustments on the pro level and has yet to live up to his first round pick status.

Davis has yet to record more than six tackles in a game so far in his young career and has seen his playing time dip in each of the last three games. In Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, Davis played in just 13 defensive snaps and made only two tackles.

The defense has struggled mightily on all three levels this season, and a shakeup is needed. It's understandable that the team wishes to move slow with Davis in order to keep him developing, but there comes a time where changes have to be made when a unit is performing so poorly.

Giving the first-round rookie some more playing time could be the change needed in the nation's capital.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison respond to Ron Rivera's comments and dive into their takeaways from what they saw in Week 5's loss to the Saints.

The pair discuss whether or not the WFT was right to play conservatively on offense at the end of the first half on Sunday.

The two also talk about the play of veteran safety Landon Collins and break down Davis's play so far as a rookie.

Washington fans get their voice heard as well, as Chris and David hear from the LO WFT Voicemail line.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

