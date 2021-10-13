Former Philly Licenses and Inspections official testifies about Henon in federal corruption trial

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams took the stand Tuesday in the federal corruption trial of councilman Bobby Henon and electricians union leader John Dougherty.

Prosecutors asked Williams about his time as commissioner of the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections in 2014 and 2015. One of their chief allegations is that during that time, Henon had Williams send inspectors to Children’s Hospital, at the behest of Dougherty, because an MRI machine was being installed by non-union labor.

But prosecutors touched on other incidents.

Williams testified that Henon called him twice a month, more than any other council member, with complaints about code violations.

He also recounted an experience he had, being called to Henon's office for a meeting and arriving to find Dougherty presiding.

Williams said Dougherty told him, "I could have you replaced," but he took it as an idle threat.

On cross examination, defense attorneys asked Williams if Henon had ever asked him to do anything unlawful, illegal or unethical. Williams said no.

They asked if Williams responded differently to Henon's complaints than to the many he received from people throughout city government. He said no.

"Everything was by the book?" Henon's attorney Brian McMonagle asked.

Williams said, "Correct."

Two other city employees testified after Williams.

One was a former Henon aide, who described an “uncomfortable” atmosphere after the FBI raided Henon’s offices in 2016.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys both produced dozens of emails to and from the aide, Chris Crealman. Much of the correspondence concerns Verizon's franchise agreement with the city.

Prosecutors say Henon called hearings on the agreement, in order to help the union that represents Verizon workers, the Communications Workers of America, which had given Henon a campaign contribution.

Defense attorneys used the emails to suggest Crealman was giving inside information to Verizon in advance of the hearings.

Additionally, Crealman said the councilman’s staff got email addresses with the domain Bobbyhenon.com, and Henon told them that was so their emails couldn’t be subpoenaed because they were on a private server. That turned out to be wrong.