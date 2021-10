For better or worse, the Yankees will be running it back with Aaron Boone after extending his contract through 2024, with an option for 2025. At this point it is no secret that Boone’s presence in the dugout has become a divisive issue among fans, and based on Yankee twitter this morning, it can most definitely be looked at as an unpopular move. While I am no fan of Boones myself, I will choose to look on the bright side and acknowledge that he does bring some good qualities to the table (a .600 winning percentage is nothing to scoff at) despite an increasingly tiring sense of optimism and questionable bullpen management. Below we will look at some of the pros and cons that come with this move.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO