CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Bills could get teams calling them about pass rushers at trade deadline

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZ8lz_0cOvX7IN00

The NFL is slowly inching toward the trade deadline. While the Buffalo Bills have started the 2021 season at 4-1 and are currently on fire, could they actually be sellers at the deadline instead?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there’s a chance that might hold true.

On Tuesday, Fowler reported on current trade buzz with the deadline on the horizon. One specific position group that was mentioned for the Bills was edge defender.

Following an offseason where the Bills added multiple pieces to their pass rush in an effort to improve it, the report calls the area a “surplus” for Buffalo. Because of that, teams might come calling and a few veterans were mentioned as potential trade pieces.

Here’s Fowler’s buzz on the Bills:

The Bills are expected to get calls on their deep defensive line. The team has used draft capital on promising edge players Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa and Boogie Basham in recent years, which could make their veterans attractive at the deadline.

Jerry Hughes is an interesting case because of his salary ($6.1 million), age (33) and production (0.5 sacks). Those aren’t very enticing numbers. But he has been solid, and Buffalo plays him a lot (54 snaps in the Week 5 win over Kansas City). Perhaps the Bills hold on to the experienced rusher for the late-season stretch.

Mario Addison, meanwhile, is owed $4.075 million this year. He has one sack and two quarterback hits through the season’s first month. Efe Obada is a cheaper rotational guy at $1 million.

If the Bills do end up being a seller, of sorts, at the deadline, the defensive line is a position to watch. It’s also an unsurprising one.

In the past, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has took a similar approach to improving the team’s offensive line. Add numerous pieces and may the best man win.

In such cases, those who lose in positions battles have been traded. In terms of O-linemen that were dealt, think Wyatt Teller and Russell Bodine.

Looking at Buffalo’s current defensive line and the report, Hughes seems like a very unlikely player that would be moved. Hughes is a team leader and still drums up QB pressures with the best of them.

If the Bills are truly looking toward the Super Bowl, why trade Hughes?

Addison could be a more likely option. In recent weeks, his snap totals have started to drop and against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, he played the fewest snaps amongst all defensive ends.

Even Basham, who previously was inactive on game days to start the season, played more than Addison against KC.

The latest report does not mention that the Bills could be interested in trading defensive tackles. However, that’s another area to consider.

In recent weeks including against the Chiefs, Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler were healthy scratches.

Finally in the report, there is an update on Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. It says if he’s traded, he probably won’t take a pay cut, and there is a brief mention:

As for where Ertz could go, league execs have long pegged Buffalo and Indianapolis as potential landing spots.

Considering the way Dawson Knox has played so far in 2021, this seems like a bit of a recycled take.

Comments / 0

Related
Awful Announcing

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark absolutely roasted FS1’s Chris Broussard for claiming Taylor Lewan was on the Bills

There’s been a lot of mockery of Chris Broussard over the years, from his repeated “Sources” missteps to “the biggest f***ing fraud in the history of sports media” and “what does it say about you that the only news you made during the entire NBA free agent process was getting called out on your bullshit by a foreign sports anchor?” The latest came Tuesday on FS1’s First Things First (where Broussard has been a co-host since August, alongside Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Jenna Wolfe) when Broussard cited an injury to Taylor Lewan for why the Buffalo Bills failed on a fourth-and-one running play Monday night; Lewan plays for the Tennessee Titans, the Bills’ opponent in that game. And this led to hilarious mockery from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark on ESPN’s NFL Live Tuesday afternoon:
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry makes bold claim after leading Titans past Bills

The Tennessee Titans gutted it out against the Buffalo Bills on Monday to escape with a nail-biting 34-32 victory. It was a hard-earned win, to say the least, with the Titans improving to 4-2 after six weeks of action. Running back Derrick Henry starred for the Titans, scoring three touchdowns,...
NFL
The Spun

Cole Beasley Has Message For Bills Fans This Morning

Even as the Buffalo Bills rise to 3-1 on the season – taking a seemingly commanding two-win lead in the AFC East in the process – wide receiver Cole Beasley isn’t satisfied with the state of things. Namely, the way he feels he’s being treated by fans who reject his stance on vaccines.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Espn
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVF

Titans Team Report: Preview of Titans-Bills game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jon Burton and John Glennon have a preview of the upcoming Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills game. The 3-2 Titans are getting ready for a huge AFC match-up against the 4-1 Bills on Monday night at Nissan Stadium. The Bills haven’t lost since opening day. Julio...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
81K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy