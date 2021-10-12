CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Little Progress This Year on Vaccine Equity Bodes Poorly for Full Tourism Recovery

By Lebawit Lily Girma
SKIFT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pharmaceutical companies can afford to be selfish and put profit before community. But the travel industry can't, whether it realizes it or not. Nearly a year since the start of global vaccine distributions and nearly six months since Skift’s first coverage on vaccine equity and its impact on the recovery of tourism, the needle hasn’t moved. Ten of the world’s richest countries are currently hoarding an excess of 870 million doses — the U.S. being the chief vaccine hoarder — of which approximately 241 million are estimated to expire by year end without any plan to redistribute them. Pharmaceutical companies also continue to prioritize rich nations in their distributions, as less than three percent of people in low income nations have been fully vaccinated against 60 percent in high income countries with one dose.

skift.com

Comments / 0

Related
SKIFT

United CEO Says Beware Flying Airlines Without a Vaccine Mandate

United CEO Scott Kirby warns travelers to beware what airline they are booking on after his carrier's successful Covid-19 vaccine staff mandate. But for all his boasting, more than half of United's domestic flights are flown by airlines that have no such mandate. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby may not...
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

Equality in Vaccine Access with World Tourism Heroes in Charge

Inequality in access to the COVID-19 vaccine may hinder economic development in all sectors. Saudi Arabia and World Tourism Leaders understand this. FII is coming up next week, and the world’S eyes are on Riyadh. The Future of Investment Initiative (FII) is about to meet in Riyadh. Tourism this time...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Technology#Global Travel#Skift#Pfizer Biontech#Nordic
TravelDailyNews.com

enpact and TUI Care Foundation extend Tourism Recovery Programme

TUNIS - After a successful launch in Egypt, South Africa, Kenya and Mexico enpact and TUI Care Foundation are now extending the Tourism Recovery Programme to Tunisia. 100 entrepreneurial teams from Tunisia’s tourism industry will be empowered to adapt to the pandemic’s challenges, improve their ability to innovate, maintain jobs, and strengthen international collaboration with the European market. Through the programme, participating businesses will have the opportunity to gain access to dedicated mentoring by tourism experts, training, and financial support of up to 9,000 Euro per business. The programme is supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

WTTC blames UK government for slow tourism recovery

The World Travel & Tourism Council has argued the year-on-year recovery in the UK may only claw back a third, while international travel spending continues to plummet. Latest research from the body shows the recovery has been severely delayed by the lack of spending from international visitors. WTTC blames strict...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Equity Markets Rise On Recovery Hopes But Tightening In View

Asian and European markets rose Thursday as investors maintained optimism in the global recovery outlook but prepared for the end of an era of cheap cash with inflation continuing to surge on the back of supply chain problems and improving demand. After a year and a half of ultra-loose monetary...
STOCKS
kingstonthisweek.com

Canadians support vaccine equity

Many Canadians understand that everyone in the world must have access to COVID-19 vaccines in order to bring the global pandemic to an end. However, the reality is that low- and middle-income countries currently have only very limited access to vaccines, leaving much of the world’s population vulnerable to the deadly disease.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Netherlands
Financial Times

Morocco tourism struggles despite vaccine progress

The pandemic hit Morocco just as bike tour company Marrakech Green Wheels was entering its peak season in the spring, when the heat is less harsh. Everything was cancelled and the company has not had a single booking or a penny of revenue since. Now, founder Adel El Filali has stopped waiting for tourists to return.
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Thailand eases rules for vaccinated visitors to save tourism

Thailand unveiled a roadmap to revive its tourism-reliant economy by gradually scrapping a mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitors, joining a growing list of nations in making cross-border travel easier ahead of the year-end holiday season. The baht surged the most in more than two weeks. Visitors from 10 low-risk countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Fiji to reopen for tourism as it hits vaccine milestone

Fiji will ease Covid-19 restrictions and announce its reopening for international travel after the country hit a vaccination milestone Saturday. "I'll announce the easing of Covid restrictions at home and our plan to reopen Fiji to the world."
WORLD
Farm and Dairy

Researchers making progress on ASF vaccine

WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers are making good progress in finding a vaccine to effectively prevent African Swine Fever. The Agricultural Research Service published new research Sept. 30, that highlights a new vaccine candidate that has been shown to prevent and effectively protect both European and Asian bred swine against the current circulating Asian strain of the virus.
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Tourism Strategies to Aide the Travel Recovery - By Luis Millan

With the travel and tourism industry gradually recovering from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, destinations are aiming to take advantage of a pent-up appetite for foreign holidays. ForwardKeys’ Market Research Manager, Luis Millan, discusses the various strategies that tourist boards can employ to encourage the reactivation of travel to their destination.
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

13.3 million European arrivals to drive Gulf tourism recovery

Countries in the GCC include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain and they all offer a good range of flight options and a varied tourism product, which appeals to European travelers. European travelers will be a key driver of the GCC regions tourism recovery from...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
BOSTON, MA
TravelDailyNews.com

Los Cabos’ achieves full tourism recovery with positive projections ahead

LOS CABOS, MEXICO – The Los Cabos Tourism Board has driven the destination to a complete, 100% recovery of its travel and tourism activity with a 20% growth in tourism arrivals in the last quarter from July to September 2021 when compared to the same period in 2019. In September 2021, Los Cabos recorded nearly 118,000 international arrivals – marking its most successful September month ever with a 40% increase in international arrivals compared to 2019. Los Cabos’ safety-focused approach to recovery is paying off. To date, Los Cabos is Mexico’s leading destination in tourism recovery with nearly 20 percentage points higher in visitation recovery in September 2021 compared to Mexico’s other top tourism destinations.
LIFESTYLE
SKIFT

U.S. Will Reopen to Vaccinated International Air and Land Travelers Starting November 8

Welcome news for the industry with a firm date in place now. Let the bookings commence. Lebawit Lily Girma, Edward Russell, and Matthew Parsons, Skift. The U.S. will reopen transatlantic flights to vaccinated passengers on November 8, according to reports, following 18 months of restrictions that have hit many international carriers, travel companies and businesses hard.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy