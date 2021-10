CLEARWATER — One person died and two others were injured in a crash that occurred about 10:29 p.m. Oct. 7 on Bayshore Boulevard near San Mateo Street in Clearwater. Police say Winston B. Norman, 32, of Safety Harbor was driving a 2010 Volkswagen northbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, left the roadway and crashed into multiple trees. One person was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital and another was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO