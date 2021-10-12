CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Women’s soccer picks up first win

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 8 days ago

NEWBERRY — On a night where the wind and rain made conditions miserable, the Newberry women’s soccer team got hot as they secured their first win of the season, defeating Coker University 3-1.

With both teams even in the SAC standings at 0-4, the stakes were high as each team needed a win to turn around their season.

Forward Jaidyn Jacobs was a force for the Wolves from kickoff, as she fired four shots in the first sixteen minutes of play and forced the Cobras to respect her range and mark her closely. While her early shots did not find net, she sent a beautiful cross to midfielder Jayden Davila in the 20th minute, which the sophomore volleyed in for her first goal of the season.

After allowing the early score, Coker settled in on defense. The teams registered one shot apiece over the next 13 minutes as the soggy field made it difficult to field the ball cleanly. While the Wolves were able to find a couple more opportunities before the break, the score held at 1-0 until halftime.

Heading into the second half with a one-goal advantage, the Wolves were not content with their lead. In the 49th minute, senior Jacqueline Aldrete fired a shot that forced the Coker keeper to make a diving save. Finding the net open, forward Ashlee Rotert got a foot on the rebound to record her third goal of the season.

With the team’s confidence surging, the Wolves looked to extend their lead and continued to press the attack. But their mettle was challenged after a defensive miscommunication resulted in a free run into the box for the Coker offense, which turned into a penalty kick after an errant takedown.

After enjoying a relatively quiet first half, Newberry keeper Delaney Hood now faced a challenge as midfielder Maya Askew came forward to take the penalty. Hood was able to get a hand on the shot, but the ball snuck into the upper left corner as the Cobras cut into the deficit.

Jacobs continued to look for shots, firing five more to give her 11 total shots on the night, with four on goal. As Coker became desperate to equalize, the Wolves would strike again in the 86th minute. Sophomore Ariana Paez crossed the ball to Aldrete just outside the box, who lost her footing but was somehow able to loft the ball over the keeper for her first goal of the season.

The Cobras put three more shots on goal in the waning minutes, but Hood was up to the task, tallying four saves on the night. With the rain finally abating, the clock ticked down to zero and the Wolves moved up in the conference standings.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Wolves men’s soccer can’t equalize in loss to Anderson

NEWBERRY – Coming off their chaotic 5-4 victory at Tusculum, the Newberry men’s soccer team faced Anderson University at home in a much grittier match, pushing the Trojans to the brink but ultimately falling 2-1. As Newberry struggled on offense, the Trojans’ pressure proved to be too much in the 41st minute. After receiving a pass from Harrry Ward, redshirt senior Alexander Cox-Ashwood fired a resounding shot from 30 yards out, finding the opposite corner of the goal to put his team on the board.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves men’s soccer dropped by CNU

NEWBERRY – The Newberry men’s soccer team brought Carson-Newman University to town for a match Oct. 16, falling 3-1 to their conference foe. Coming into the game, the Eagles were tied for the best record in conference play at 6-1, having only lost to Anderson University in double overtime. With a league-low five goals allowed, CNU’s stingy defense has been adept at shutting down attacks this season.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves field hockey stunned in OT

SPARTANBURG — For the third straight meeting, Newberry and Converse required overtime for their game to be settled. However, unlike the last two meetings, today it was the Valkyries who came out on top as a Luisa Fasold goal 2:48 into the first overtime period gave Converse the 2-1 win on Saturday afternoon.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Volleyball falls to Carson Newman

NEWBERRY— The Newberry College Wolves (8-8 (3-6 SAC)) fell to South Atlantic Conference (SAC) opponent Carson-Newman (10-9 (6-4 SAC)) 3-1 on Friday Oct. 16. The first set started off slow before the Eagles used a 5-1 run to take a three-point lead. Kills from Avery Webb and Margaret McMahon kept the Wolves close, but both teams continued to trade points. Webb tied the set at 23-23, but the Eagles scored consecutive points to take the set 25-23.
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Sports
Newberry Observer

MCHS tennis looks for regional title

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina tennis team has had a strong season and currently sits at 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the region. Following the regular season, the Lady Rebels will face Lower Richland for an opportunity to win the region split with LRHS (Region Championship/Co-Champs). Below are results from last...
PROSPERITY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves best Indians 14-7

NEWBERRY – Redshirt-senior Dre Harris (Greenville) had a pair of rushing touchdowns on the night as Newberry College (5-2, 4-1 SAC) handed the Indians of Catawba College (4-1, 1-1 SAC) their first football loss of the year at Setzler Field on Saturday, October 16. The Wolves bested the Indians in nearly every statistical category, but the stand-out number was the 80 yards the Wolves held the conference leading rushing attack to.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Men’s golf 6th at Queens Invite

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The Queens Invitational wrapped up on Tuesday, with Newberry shooting 283 on the day to finish sixth out of 18 participating teams. Taking first place in the tournament was Carson-Newman, who tallied 276 in the round to finish 25-under par with 827 total strokes. Just behind them, USC Aiken tallied 828 for second and Lincoln Memorial earned third place with 829. North Georgia and host Queens took the fourth and fifth spots, with the Wolves slotted at sixth after recording 845 strokes for a margin of seven-under par at the event.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Pomaria native named All-America Scholar-Athlete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) unveiled their 2021 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes on Tuesday afternoon, which recognizes student-athletes who achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, honoring 14 Lees-McRae softball student-athletes. The Lees-McRae softball team, under head coach Kendall Fuller, was also...
POMARIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up First#Diving#Wolves#Coker University 3 1#Cobras#Newberry Keeper
Newberry Observer

Wolves men’s soccer downed by Coker

NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s soccer team continued their season with a match against Coker University on Wednesday, taking a scoreless draw into the 80th minute before ultimately falling by a score of 2-0 on Oct. 6. Coming into the match against the 8-2 Cobras, the Wolves looked to be...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Jerome receives hole-in-one car

NEWBERRY — Kelly Jerome, the man who made a hole-in-one on hole 17 during the Operation Round Up Tournament at the Country Club of Newberry, has received his car from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC. Jerome is now the owner of a Buick Enclave, from Stokes Trainor, following the...
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Newberry Observer

Newberry volleyball falls to Limestone

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves (8-7 (3-5 SAC)) fell to South Atlantic Conference (SAC) opponent Limestone (6-8 (3-6 SAC)) 3-0 in volleyball action Oct. 9. The Wolves started the first set with a 4-1 run that was capped off with a Natasha Bannister service ace. The Saints fought back, but the Wolves extended their lead a five-point advantage after a Bannister kill put them up 13-8. Newberry continued to weather the Limestone attack, but after holding a 19-16 lead, the Saints went on a 6-1 run to take a two-point advantage, a lead that they would not give up as they took the first set 25-22.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Field hockey wins 4th straight

HARTSVILLE— After a four goal output on Tuesday night against Belmont Abbey, the Newberry field hockey team continued its torrid pace as two goals from Carly Ellis and Tamsin Bangert plus another from Payton Findlay lifted the Wolves to a 5-3 win over the Coker Cobras. With their season-best fourth straight win, the Wolves moved to 7-4 on the year and 4-3 in SACC play.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves football overpowers UVA-Wise

WISE, Va. — After a double overtime heartbreaker the weekend prior, the Wolves wasted no time to get going this weekend; as they used a 23 point first half to roll to a 37-14 victory over UVA-Wise. The win moves the Scarlet and Gray to 4-2 on the season and...
WISE, VA
Newberry Observer

Ellis has hat trick in Wolves FH win

NEWBERRY — Coming into the game, junior Carly Ellis scored two goals in her career. By the end of the night she doubled that total and then some as her hat trick helped lead the Newberry field hockey team to a 4-1 win over Belmont Abbey. The win capped a...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Bulldog girls finish strong at state swim

200 Medley Relay seventh place: Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kaley Burge, Emily Allen. Emily Allen, senior and team captain, swims in the 100 Butterfly. Jenna Burge and Kindel Jeager stop for a minute during the state swim meet. Courtesy photo. NORTH CHARLESTON — Newberry Bulldog Swimming ended their 2021-22 this...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves volleyball comes up short to LR

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves volleyball team (8-6 (3-4 SAC)) fell to South Atlantic Conference (SAC) opponent Lenoir-Rhyne (9-3 (7-1 SAC)) 3-2 on Thursday. The Wolves opened the first set strong with a 4-1 run that featured a pair of Natasha Bannister kills, but the Bears answered with a 4-1 run of their own to tie the set at five. Kills from Taylor Hall and Elizabeth Ober led the Wolves on another 4-1 run, but they could not gain much separation from the Bears. After being tied at 17-17, the Wolves went on a 6-1 run that featured a pair of kills from Avery Webb in order to take the set 25-19.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Men’s golf wins in playoff

VALDOSTA, Ga. –The Newberry men’s golf team played their first tournament of the season on Oct. 4-5, coming away victorious after winning a two-hole playoff against the University of West Georgia. The Wolves started out slowly on Monday, shooting a 293 in the first round which put them in sixth...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves men’s soccer earns academic honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Soccer Coaches has announced the winners of the Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 academic year, with the Wolves earning a spot on the list once again. The award is issued annually to recognize exemplary performance in the classroom for member institutions with a composite...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

768
Followers
848
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy