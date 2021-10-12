Women’s soccer picks up first win

NEWBERRY — On a night where the wind and rain made conditions miserable, the Newberry women’s soccer team got hot as they secured their first win of the season, defeating Coker University 3-1.

With both teams even in the SAC standings at 0-4, the stakes were high as each team needed a win to turn around their season.

Forward Jaidyn Jacobs was a force for the Wolves from kickoff, as she fired four shots in the first sixteen minutes of play and forced the Cobras to respect her range and mark her closely. While her early shots did not find net, she sent a beautiful cross to midfielder Jayden Davila in the 20th minute, which the sophomore volleyed in for her first goal of the season.

After allowing the early score, Coker settled in on defense. The teams registered one shot apiece over the next 13 minutes as the soggy field made it difficult to field the ball cleanly. While the Wolves were able to find a couple more opportunities before the break, the score held at 1-0 until halftime.

Heading into the second half with a one-goal advantage, the Wolves were not content with their lead. In the 49th minute, senior Jacqueline Aldrete fired a shot that forced the Coker keeper to make a diving save. Finding the net open, forward Ashlee Rotert got a foot on the rebound to record her third goal of the season.

With the team’s confidence surging, the Wolves looked to extend their lead and continued to press the attack. But their mettle was challenged after a defensive miscommunication resulted in a free run into the box for the Coker offense, which turned into a penalty kick after an errant takedown.

After enjoying a relatively quiet first half, Newberry keeper Delaney Hood now faced a challenge as midfielder Maya Askew came forward to take the penalty. Hood was able to get a hand on the shot, but the ball snuck into the upper left corner as the Cobras cut into the deficit.

Jacobs continued to look for shots, firing five more to give her 11 total shots on the night, with four on goal. As Coker became desperate to equalize, the Wolves would strike again in the 86th minute. Sophomore Ariana Paez crossed the ball to Aldrete just outside the box, who lost her footing but was somehow able to loft the ball over the keeper for her first goal of the season.

The Cobras put three more shots on goal in the waning minutes, but Hood was up to the task, tallying four saves on the night. With the rain finally abating, the clock ticked down to zero and the Wolves moved up in the conference standings.