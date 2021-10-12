CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Emma Hayes relishing ‘epic battle’ as Chelsea take on Juventus in Turin

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206JmV_0cOvS9fW00

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes expects a “tense atmosphere” when her side take on Juventus in Turin in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday.

Having reached the final of the competition last season only to suffer a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona, Hayes’ side have not had a flawless start to the new campaign.

In their opening group match they had to come from two goals down before snatching an equaliser in the second minute of added time against Wolfsburg at Kingsmeadow.

“My number one goal is winning tomorrow night,” Hayes said.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to come to Turin to play Juventus. We expect a crowd, expect a tense atmosphere.”

Juventus manager Joe Montemurro is well known to Hayes, having left Arsenal to take over at the Italian side in the summer.

“This is Italy, it’s an amazing place to play football and an opponent we haven’t played in the Champions League yet, so I think intrigue and interest, but a coach that I know very well and I’m looking forward to seeing Joe tomorrow in what is always an epic battle between us both,” Hayes said.

After winning the Women’s Super League title last year, Chelsea currently sit three points behind Arsenal, having lost one of their first five matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayv3J_0cOvS9fW00
Former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro is now in charge at Juventus (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Archive)

But Hayes insists she and her players relish European nights.

“It’s just another great game, we’ve already had good tests so far,” she said. “I know we’ve got a dressing room that are really enjoying playing in the Champions League and we’re just looking forward to pitting ourselves against the top team in Italy.

“I certainly get the most joy from playing against teams I don’t know too much about. Obviously I know Joe and I’m looking forward to seeing him tomorrow and saying ‘Hi’ and I’m sure he’ll bring a lot of success to this football club.”

Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson is looking forward to a “special night”.

She added: “Last time we played Juventus was three or four years ago, so you don’t play them very often which makes it even more special.

“It’s exciting to see where you’re at compared to other top teams in other top leagues, so I’m excited by that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pernille Harder continues fine form with winning goal as Chelsea beat Juventus

Pernille Harder’s superb form continued with the winning goal as Chelsea earned a 2-1 victory against Juventus in the Women’s Champions League. The Denmark international, who scored the injury-time equaliser against Wolfsburg last week as the Blues battled back from 3-1 down to salvage a draw, netted another important goal in Turin to give Emma Hayes’ side three vital points in Group A.
SOCCER
newschain

Kyle Walker urges Cole Palmer to keep his feet on the ground

Kyle Walker has warned youngster Cole Palmer not to get carried away after his impressive cameo in Manchester City’s Champions League rout of Club Brugge. The highly-rated 19-year-old academy product scored a classy goal just moments after coming off the bench in the second half of City’s 5-1 win in Belgium on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Magdalena Eriksson
AFP

No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again

Luis Suarez reunites with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and for another 90 minutes, a fans' favourite and cherished former club will have to be enemies again. The last time Suarez met Liverpool in Spain was also the first time since he left the club five years earlier in 2014 and it was the Uruguayan who set the tone. He slid in studs up, not for a tackle but a finish, and without a moment's hesitation celebrated, circling around the back of Liverpool's goal, his arms outstretched, grinning. He had scored 82 goals in 133 games for them, won a cup with them, been defended through racism and biting scandals by them, and earned their adoration as one of their greatest ever players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid rival Chelsea for Juventus’ De Ligt

Real Madrid will join English Premier League side Chelsea in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt, the Juventus defender. The Spanish giants are interested in signing the Netherlands centre-back, according to Calciomercato, after Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos left the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. After Varane and Ramos...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Wolfsburg At Kingsmeadow#Arsenal#Italian#The Champions League#The Women S Super League#European
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Chelsea 3-3 Wolfsburg: Emma Hayes' side produce stunning fightback as Pernille Harder scores stoppage-time equaliser against her former club in thrilling Women's Champions League opener at Kingsmeadow

A last-minute Pernille Harder strike saved Chelsea Women from the jaws of defeat in their opening Champions League group match. The former Wolfsburg striker came back to haunt her old side with a 92nd-minute equaliser after the points seemed to be heading back to Germany. The Blues started strongly and...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Newcastle jump into battle for Spurs, Juventus target Icardi

Newcastle United are being linked with PSG striker Mauro Icardi. Calciomercato.com says Newcastle are eyeing up a potential move for the 28-year-old striker. The Magpies though could face fierce competition for the Argentine forward, with both Tottenham and Juventus also said to be interested. Icardi initially joined PSG on a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

AC Milan is battling with Juventus for Ligue 1 star

Juventus remains interested in a move for PSG star, Mauro Icardi but they are facing serious competition from AC Milan for his signature. Calciomercato reports that the future of the striker appears away from PSG and back in Serie A. He is facing increasing competition for a place in the...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Sergio Aguero hails 18-year-old Ansu Fati as a 'very special talent' as Argentine striker prepares for his return to the Champions League stage in Barcelona's must-win match against Dynamo Kyiv

Sergio Aguero has suggested Ansu Fati might be a once in a generation talent that Barcelona need to nurture if he is to reach his potential. The former Manchester City striker came to play alongside Lionel Messi but with his Argentine team-mate gone it was 18-year-old Fati he was asked about before his Barca debut in the Champions League on Wednesday.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy