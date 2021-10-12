CBS Sports' presentation of Alabama-Texas A&M football game 'most watched TV program of the day'
Texas A&M upset then-No. 1 Alabama, 41-38, this past Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. It turns out a lot of people ended up watching that game on television, in addition to the massive in person crowd. CBS Sports announced the college football game was the most-watched television program Saturday on any network. It released a statement with the amount of viewers, which reached records for CBS and through the streaming network, Paramount+.247sports.com
