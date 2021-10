At long last, Sharrod Sloans is back to work, and his return is a new single, “Off 1.” Incorporating a contemporary trap sound is part of the newest iteration of Sloans’ sound, but the bars are still on point, and the flow is still sharp as well. Sloans spits over production from Bizness Boi and Derelle Rideout, and it’s clear that “Off 1” is just the first step in a much larger project. The video from PhillyFlyBoy is full of fire and ammo in the snow, with performance clips in and around the winter setting. It’s good to hear Sharrod Sloans on new music, and hopefully we get much more of that soon. Check out “Off 1” here below:

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO