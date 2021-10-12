Zach Calzada named Maxwell Award Player of the Week following win over Alabama
Each year, the Maxwell Award is presented to the best all-around college football player in the country, regardless of position. It has been handed out since 1937 and the past winners are a who's who list of stars. During the season, there is also a Maxwell Award Player of the Week honored each Tuesday. And, for Week 6 of the 2021 college football season, it is Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada who took home the honors.247sports.com
Comments / 0