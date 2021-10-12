CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Calzada named Maxwell Award Player of the Week following win over Alabama

By Brian Perroni
Cover picture for the articleEach year, the Maxwell Award is presented to the best all-around college football player in the country, regardless of position. It has been handed out since 1937 and the past winners are a who's who list of stars. During the season, there is also a Maxwell Award Player of the Week honored each Tuesday. And, for Week 6 of the 2021 college football season, it is Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada who took home the honors.

