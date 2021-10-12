CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

County: Delays at convenience centers result of medical absences

By Chuck Vipperman/Star-Tribune Special Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATHAM, Va. — Pittsylvania County Public Works would like to apologize for delays in emptying the receptacles at its convenience centers. Medical absences continue to plague Public Works' already short-staffed fleet of drivers. Fully staffed, the department would have seven drivers, all of whom could run different routes to either empty the compactors or replace full boxes with empty ones. In addition, the department has a fleet foreman who is capable of driving routes when necessary and assisting with overflow.

