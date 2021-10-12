CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sally Rooney Won’t Let Israel-Based Publisher Translate Her Latest Book

Cover picture for the articleSally Rooney’s third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, is already an international best seller, but it has now hit a snag. After a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Rooney would not let the book be translated to Hebrew as a way of supporting the pro-Palestinian boycott of Israel, the Irish writer gave a statement to the Guardian and other outlets expanding upon her decision. Rooney confirmed that she has “chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israeli-based publishing house” after Modan Publishing House previously translated her books Conversations With Friends (published in 2017) and Normal People (published in 2018) to Hebrew. Rooney said she made the choice as part of the larger Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement to boycott “complicit Israeli companies and institutions in response to the apartheid system and other grave human rights violations.” She continued, “I understand that not everyone will agree with my decision, but I simply do not feel it would be right for me under the present circumstances to accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people.”

