It looks like ‘Nothing,’ the latest venture from OnePlus founder Carl Pei, might have plans to release a smartphone in early 2022. According to a very vague leak from 91Mobiles, the startup is on track to release its first handset during the first part of next year. However, details on the device’s price, specs or even a glimpse at its design aren’t included in the report. That said, the story does feature information regarding a Power (1) power bank that could launch before the company’s rumoured smartphone.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO