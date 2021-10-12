CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Where Are Peyton and Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'?

Distractify
Distractify
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of the NFL have grown accustomed to tuning in to EPSN2 on Monday Night Football to watch QB brothers Peyton and Eli Manning host the highly successful Manning Cast. The broadcast is much more relaxed and entertaining than the EPSN presentation, as the pair break down the game from their couches, sometimes welcoming special guests, such as Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, for additional commentary.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Telling Comment On Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was awfully impressive in the Dallas Cowboys’ home opener on Monday night, completing 21-of-26 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns. While covering the Cowboy-Eagles game for ESPN’s alternate broadcast, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning made an interesting comment about the season that Prescott is putting together. Manning made it known that he believes Prescott belongs in the MVP conversation through the first three weeks of the season.
NFL
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Peyton Manning
FanSided

Watch: Peyton Manning reveals Arch Manning is going to … West Virginia?!

Peyton Manning knows exactly where his nephew Arch Manning will play his college football. When it comes to Arch Manning‘s college football recruitment, his uncle Peyton Manning knows precisely where his five-star nephew will be playing on future fall Saturdays. During Week 2’s Monday Night Football ManningCast, Mannings’ former Indianapolis...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#Ravens#American Football#Epsn2#Buccaneers#Mnf#Espn2#The Walt Disney Company#Omaha Productions Company
blackchronicle.com

Tom Brady joins Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre as only QBs in NFL history to beat all 32 teams

Not only did Tom Brady’s return to New England end up living up to the hype, it actually might have exceeded it. In his return to Gillette Stadium, Brady and the Buccaneers edged the Patriots 19-17 in a game that wasn’t decided until Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal missed after bouncing off the left upright with under 60 seconds left to play.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Peyton Manning Says Eli Felt Bad After Double-Bird Salute On 'MNF'

Eli Manning letting his birds fly on national TV was hilarious, but it turns out the Giants legend truly regretted the mishap ... this according to his bro, Peyton, who says he really felt bad afterward. Remember, Eli was telling an anecdote about playing in front of Eagles fans in...
NFL
On3.com

Eli Manning challenges brother Peyton ahead of Ole Miss-Tennessee showdown

Tonight’s showdown between the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers is tearing the Manning brothers apart. Ahead of the game between the duo’s alma-maters, Eli Manning challenged his brother Peyton with a bet for tonight. “Peyt, you can’t run and you can’t hide,” tweeted Eli Manning. “You wimped out on...
NFL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin wants on the 'Manningcast,' jokes Peyton and Eli Manning failed to help vs. Alabama

In just the few short weeks of its existence, the Monday Night Football “Manningcast,” hosted by famous brothers Peyton and Eli, has captivated American football fans. The two legends sit, watch and commentate the weekly NFL game in a more relaxed, joking environment. No one likes a good joke more than Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, and he has been very complimentary of the idea and its execution since its premiere.
NFL
On3.com

LOOK: Eli Manning calls out Peyton for Tennessee-Ole Miss Manningcast

Eli Manning took to Twitter on Saturday to rib his brother Peyton Manning for backing out of a potential Ole-Miss Tennessee Manningcast. The two former NFL quarterbacks have taken the league by storm this season with their separate broadcast for Monday Night Football games. The idea of the Manningcast is...
NFL
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
88K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy