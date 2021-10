What has been your favorite tennis memory at Westlake?. During the spring of my sophomore year, right before COVID-19, we competed in the 2020 UTR National Team Championships in Waco. We played on the Baylor stadium courts and beat Southlake Carroll and Lake Travis. What made this tournament so memorable was just how much fun me and the other boys on the team had together. The tennis was great, but what I’ll always remember are the memories we made off the court, whether it be hanging out at the hotel or playing phone games on the bus.

