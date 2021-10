It’s certainly nothing new when Nvidia or AMD offers consumers a gaming bundle deal in order to tempt them into choosing their hardware for their next purchase. By and large, though, this has mostly remained in the remits of individual graphics card purchases. – Following an official announcement from Nvidia, however, a brand new bundle has been confirmed that will see the highly-anticipated ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ provided for free with any qualifying purchase of an Nvidia 30XX-based laptop of pre-built gaming PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO