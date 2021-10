Despite the Los Angeles Lakers' flurry of moves this summer, nearly half of the league's general managers voted for the Miami Heat as the team that had the best offseason, while L.A. came in second. Miami's acquisition of Kyle Lowry helped tip the scales in their favor, who was also voted as the player who will make the biggest impact for his new team. New Lakers' point guard Russell Westbrook came in second. Chris Broussard joins explains why he agrees with the NBA's general managers about the Heat having the best offseason and what this means for the Lakers.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO