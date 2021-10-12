Through cancer, career changes, and the challenges of parenthood, still, I cooked
When I think of my happiest childhood memories, they all start in the kitchen. Helping Grandma June stuff manicotti on Thanksgiving morning. My mom swatting my hand away as I not-so-stealthily sneaked the pizza toppings she was prepping. Eating more frosting than made it onto the cookies each Christmas. I’m now fully enmeshed in middle age, and one thing is certain — somehow, I always end up back in the kitchen.www.hourdetroit.com
Comments / 0