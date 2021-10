EUGENE, Ore. — Chardonnay Curran scored in the third minute and Leah Freeman tied Oregon's single-season record for shutouts as the Ducks beat Arizona at Papé Field on Thursday, 1-0. Coming off the first loss of the season, the UO women bounced back quickly as Eden Hardy set up Curran for her third career goal three minutes into the game. Though the Ducks generally controlled play the rest of the way they didn't score again, but Freeman made the lead stand up with two saves for her seventh shutout of the season.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO