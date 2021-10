CENTER, MO – AP – The longtime, former city clerk of Center has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and ordered to pay back $315,000 to the town. Tracey Ray was sentenced Wednesday. She pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud and federal program theft. She also faces state charges for allegedly shooting a sheriff and a deputy in 2019 after they questioned her about the financial concerns. She used town funds to pay for charges on her personal credit card and falsified bank records on financial reports to hide the crimes.

