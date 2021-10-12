AUDIO: BVSMV – “How Tall is Mount Fuji?”

Wave Chapelle’s moving through the Pink Pack for October, and his latest single, “Trip,” is a female-oriented jam in collaboration with Cody Ray. Chapelle holds down the first verse and the hook to set the mood, and Ray makes an appearance to get in some quicker bars about taking a woman out for an evening of romance through the city. The production is low-key, giving the whole track the feel of a slow cruise through the more picturesque parts of the city, and both artists know how to play their role and accent one another’s flow. “Trip” is the 42nd single of the year from Wave Chapelle, and he manages to get sharper with each release. Check out the track below:

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO