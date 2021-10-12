AUDIO: BVSMV – “How Tall is Mount Fuji?”

Blues-folk artist Buffalo Nichols, formerly known as half of Nickel & Rose, is out with his debut full-length album on Fat Possum Records. It’s a dark journey through loneliness, heartbreak, and danger; “How to Love” is about how a failed relationship put things into perspective for Nichols, “Sick Bed Blues” touches on misery that he knows he’ll get through, and “Another Man” (originally a Nickel & Rose song) is about folks getting murdered unjustly. “Back on Top” kicks things into a lighter gear, detailing a leisurely life with a woman Nichols wishes to live. It’s a powerful helping of varying emotions from Buffalo Nichols, and we hope the now-Austin,TX-based singer-songwriter makes it up to Milwaukee for some shows in the future.
