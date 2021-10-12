CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AUDIO: BVSMV – “How Tall is Mount Fuji?”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChillwave artist BVSMV is out with a new single, and this one ponders the elevation of a Far Eastern mountain. With dreamy guitars and fluttering synths, it’s the kind of song that one’s head would float off their body to. BVSMV produces gentle wonder in shades of blue and green.

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

Related
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Thick Needles – “I’ll Disappear”

Hard rockers Thick Needles are another new band to look out for; they’ve delivered their debut single recently. The song seems to be about a breakup that went sour; the only thing you can really do is fade away from one another. Utilizing female backing vocals, psychedelic guitar effects and marching synth passages, the song swells into a hell-bound emotional roller coaster. We hope to hear more from Thick Needles very soon.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Spectral Display – “You’re My Religion”

Spectral Display have taken the pop and electronic music world by storm with their new single, ‘You’re My Religion’. For the duration of the song, the 80s hitmakers glow like dazzling beams in the night sky. The track begins with a dreamlike aura that leads us on a journey with...
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Grace Weber – “Touching the Sun”

R&B artist Grace Weber just dropped her first single since her album “A Beautiful Space” from earlier this year; this tune will be on the deluxe edition of said album. It’s about feeling so good that she’s grasping for the glowing orb in the sky. Weber sings about feeling so high she could float away, and she’s been through a lot just to be able to say that. The song follows the theme of coming back from darkness and radiating newfound joy that “A Beautiful Space” championed, so it fits the mold perfect. Stay tuned for the deluxe edition of Grace Weber’s “A Beautiful Space” to come soon.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Lee Hawkins – “Gospel Songs, Vol. 1”

Lee Hawkins has the latest addition to his catalogue out, and he’s making inspired music with “Gospel Songs, Vol. 1.” With 12 songs in total, the record goes beyond your average religious release, incorporating elements of house and contemporary soul into the message of the music. Hawkins has a gospel singer’s range, and is aided by a lively group of backing singers to help spread the feeling of the project. Much of the album centers around a piano, but there’s room for experimentation to take religious music to a different audience altogether. Check out the album here below:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Fuji#Bvsmv
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Buffalo Nichols – “Buffalo Nichols”

Blues-folk artist Buffalo Nichols, formerly known as half of Nickel & Rose, is out with his debut full-length album on Fat Possum Records. It’s a dark journey through loneliness, heartbreak, and danger; “How to Love” is about how a failed relationship put things into perspective for Nichols, “Sick Bed Blues” touches on misery that he knows he’ll get through, and “Another Man” (originally a Nickel & Rose song) is about folks getting murdered unjustly. “Back on Top” kicks things into a lighter gear, detailing a leisurely life with a woman Nichols wishes to live. It’s a powerful helping of varying emotions from Buffalo Nichols, and we hope the now-Austin,TX-based singer-songwriter makes it up to Milwaukee for some shows in the future.
MILWAUKEE, WI
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Altered Five Blues Band – “Holler If You Hear Me”

Milwaukee staples Altered Five Blues Band have a new record out, and they bring a lengthy set of material to “Holler If You Hear Me.” The album plays like a live set, arranged in a way to get the metaphorical crowd up and on their feet, with lively, guitar slinging tracks like the opening title track. Veteran musicianship is on display here, with each individual part sounding as technically perfect as can be while still grasping the grittiness of a blues record. While it may not exactly conjure up thoughts of a smoky roadhouse when you hear it, the album is certainly music that reminds you of hot weather, the sun setting, and the soundtrack to a blues-driven party. Check out the album below:
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: B. Justice – “Great”

B. Justice has a new track out, sliding in with some melodic bars over Mike Regal production on “Great.” The track has some dark tones to it, but B. Justice uses that setting to talk about the grind he’s been putting in, and how he took what he had and made it into something special. To his credit, Justice continues to elevate his name in the city with every drop, and this is no exception. It’s a little bit of a grittier sound than what we’ve come to expect, but it’s a track that expands his sound in the process. Check out “Great” here below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Jennifer Porter – “Show Me Your Love”

Jennifer Porter is back, and her new single, ‘Show Me Your Love,’ is even more beautiful than before. The singer, who has been enchanting Maine’s local scene for years, has made a significant step forward with her current album, ‘Sun Come And Shine,’ which contains this new single. ‘Show Me...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Amberstein – “The Comeback”

Hard rockers Amberstein have their first single out in three years. It’s a jam with devilishly melodic riffage, a crashing guitar solo, and lyrics begging to know if you’re living to be a follower or a leader. It’s a song about taking risks and living life on the edge, knowing that there’s so much out waiting for you out there. We hope to hear more from Amberstein soon; we can imagine they have something bigger in the works.
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Hundredbucks & Julius Dolls – “Fall Pack”

Chicago’s bedroom pop artists Hundredbucks and Julius Dolls teamed up for a two-piece this past week. The first track has a shoegaze-flavored melody accompanied by electronic rhythm while the second track is a midtempo jam with an watery, chugging riff. Both feature vocal parts from each; Bucks and Dolls sing about missing someone but not putting up just yet, growing further from nostalgic comfort year after year. Despite somber lyrical sentiments they sound elated to embed their emotions into spirited textures. Even in the face of negative circumstances, the artists seek beauty in collaborative potential. Cool down today to the autumn passages of Hundredbucks and Julius Dolls.
CHICAGO, IL
rekkerd.org

Waves Audio tutorial: How to mix Hip Hop & Trap vocals in FL Studio

Waves Audio has published a tutorial video on how to mix Hip Hop and Trap vocals in the FL Studio music production software by Image-Line. In the video, David Ampong takes you through a StudioRack preset to demonstrate how you can process the vocals. Mixing vocals with FL Studio? Get...
HIP HOP
breakingandentering.net

J’Moris is “Activated” on New Video

The essence of any rap song (that’s worth remembering) is perfection. The objective has always been to find a groove, a riff, or more commonly a loop, that’s so right, so perfect, the emcee and the listeners will want to hear it over and over again. That’s just what longtime...
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle Featuring Cody Ray – “Trip”

Wave Chapelle’s moving through the Pink Pack for October, and his latest single, “Trip,” is a female-oriented jam in collaboration with Cody Ray. Chapelle holds down the first verse and the hook to set the mood, and Ray makes an appearance to get in some quicker bars about taking a woman out for an evening of romance through the city. The production is low-key, giving the whole track the feel of a slow cruise through the more picturesque parts of the city, and both artists know how to play their role and accent one another’s flow. “Trip” is the 42nd single of the year from Wave Chapelle, and he manages to get sharper with each release. Check out the track below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Raphael Klemm – “Sorry Dear World”

Raphael Klemm’s newest single, ‘Sorry Dear World,’ gives the heavy hitters a run for their money. It’s a single about expressing his feelings about society, with an edgy instrumental thrown in for good measure. To begin, we hear Klemm dig deep into his musical arsenal and emerge with a gem....
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: YBN Kenny Featuring OTS Eli – “Dub On Me”

YBN Kenny has a new video out with OTS Eli, and they’re all about the street life with “Dub On Me.” The track isn’t shy about having plenty of money, drugs, and guns around, but the brash track still has some artistic merit to it. The song has more melodic tendencies than your average YBN Kenny track, possibly indicating a new sonic direction. If you’re just there for the swagger and flexes, there’s still plenty of those, but Kenny and OTS Eli put a refreshed sound to the now dime-a-dozen street rap videos that dominate local YouTube feeds. Check out the JuicedUpFilmz clip for “Dub On Me” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Illie Featuring Sofrito Rd. – “Mi Destino”

Illie has been upping his game this year, and he links up with Sofrito Rd. for a new single and video, “Mi Destino.” Entirely in Spanish, the song is about hustling and running the city until you get what is owed to you. Both artists have a commanding presence on their verses, and the beat from LouiEmber Beats hits with just the right amount of low end to rattle some trunks. The clip from EsGee Films features the guys flexing with their family and their cars, two of the things both artists take pride in off the microphone. Check out the video for “Mi Destino” here below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Louise Aubrie Sings Antonio LP to Life

Antonio, Antonio. Those who are in the know have been hearing about this chap for quite some time, who happens to be the subject of the title of the latest album from Louise Aubrie. We were given glimpses of him in a pair of singles released over the past several months: “Ours” over the summer and “Last” this past spring.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Taiyamo Denku Featuring Cambatta – “Cobwebs”

Taiyamo Denku recently released the visuals for one of his many collaborations, and he’s getting into the spooky season with the clip for “Cobwebs.” The track features Cambatta, and the two delve into the darker side of hip hop, with venomous verses full of bars about getting trapped in a nightmare scenario. It’s a Denku track, so naturally the bars are top notch, and Cambatta’s delivery adds some variety to Denku’s cadence, making for a unique mashup of styles. The clip from CTM Films keeps things haunting, fully embracing the tones of the track. Check out the clip for “Cobwebs” below:
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy