Off-Grid Mobile Hotel Rooms

Don S. advises hotel guests to: "ALWAYS lock the deadbolt when in the room. I was in Florida on business; the front desk manager, knowing I was staying for nearly 3 weeks, offered me several rooms to choose from. The first room was OK, I entered the second room only to have a lady coming out of the bathroom and drying her hair (without a stitch of clothing on). She screamed; I ran down to the front desk and I could hear her on the phone screaming at the manager. Had she locked the deadbolt, there never would have been an issue."

