Off-Grid Mobile Hotel Rooms

By Francesca Mercurio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Polish design studio Znamy Sie has refurbished a series of abandoned isothermal semi-trailers and transformed them into unique mobile hotel rooms. Dubbed 'Good Spot,' these hotel rooms offer a unique experience where guests can connect with nature in remote off-grid locations. The concept emerged when the firm embarked on a project to give abandoned isothermal trailers a second life. The semi-tailers are clad with stainless steel and wooden-framed windows. The interior is built by custom wooden furniture and a series of well-integrated storage spaces. The rooms come complete with a functional kitchen and plenty of lounge spaces, boasting an active and clean design.

