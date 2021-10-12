CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the Dip in Avalanche (AVAX) Find Support?

By Cyclopip
babypips.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvalanche (AVAX) is finally giving up some gains after a monstrous Summer rally. What are potential points of interest that could draw in bulls or bring in fresh bears?. First up on deck is Avalanche (AVAX), another layer-1 blockchain trying to take Ethereum’s crown as the top smart contract platform. And it’s native token AVAX was a beneficiary of this Summer’s rally in layer-1 assets as the markets were in looking for alternatives to Ethereum‘s ridiculous gas fees, as well as a way to gain exposure to the exploding DeFi space. AVAX/USDT went from a July low of 9.33 to topping out just under the 80.00 handle in September for over 700% gains before this month’s pullback.

