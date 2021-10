EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood is on the precipice tonight as talks between IATSE and the AMPTP continue in the hope of averting a strike early next week that could bring most of the industry to a standstill. “Assume there will be a strike and hope there isn’t,” Local 800 members were told this afternoon in the first of two planned virtual town halls. “It looks about 50-50 right now, but that could change quickly either way with the mood in the room,” another source close to the talks told Deadline. At one point earlier this week, it looked like NBCUniversal owner Comcast was...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 6 DAYS AGO