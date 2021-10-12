CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU's first green bond issuance raises $13.8 billion

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission issued its inaugural green bonds Tuesday, raising 12 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from a sale that attracted strong demand from investors.

Times Daily

EU chief says key to energy crisis is pushing Green Deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top official on Wednesday exhorted the 27 member nations to wean themselves off natural gas not only to speed the transition to clean energy but also to make the bloc a more independent player in the world.
Times Daily

WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased, and said uneven vaccine uptake posed a threat to the continent.
Times Daily

Czech Republic hit by rise of infections unseen since April

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has been hit by a steep rise in coronavirus infections that have reached levels unseen since late April, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
Times Daily

Germany sees more patrols on Polish border to curb migration

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security official on Wednesday proposed introducing joint German-Polish patrols on the two countries' border to help clamp down on illegal crossings into Germany by migrants arriving from Belarus, but said no one has any intention of closing the frontier.
Times Daily

Putin orders nonwork week as COVID numbers rise in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the country's workers to stay off work for a week starting later this month amid rising coronavirus infection and death numbers, and he strongly urged reluctant citizens to get vaccinated.
Times Daily

German central bank chief to step down after 10 years

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany's central bank announced Wednesday that he will step down after a decade at the helm, removing a key hawkish voice from the European Central Bank's governing council.
Times Daily

Serbia introduces evening COVID passes amid infection surge

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Wednesday introduced COVID-19 passes for indoor venues late at night following weeks of surging infections and relatively low vaccination rates.
Times Daily

Credit Suisse faces penalties over Mozambique loan deals

ZURICH (AP) — Credit Suisse has announced settlements totaling nearly $700 million with British and U.S. authorities over lending to Mozambique state-owned companies that Swiss regulators say violated anti-money laundering rules.
Times Daily

Russians to stay off work for a week as virus deaths rise

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered most Russians to stay off work for a week starting later this month amid rising COVID-19 infections and deaths, and he strongly urged reluctant citizens to get vaccinated.
Times Daily

UK fines Facebook $69.4 million for failing to supply data

LONDON (AP) — Britain's competition watchdog fined Facebook 50.5 million pounds ($69.4 million) on Wednesday for violating rules during the U.K. investigation into the social media giant's purchase of Giphy.
Times Daily

Czech Republic imposes new restrictions as infections soar

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic on Wednesday approved several new measures to tame a steep rise in coronavirus infections, which have reached levels unseen since late April.
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
Times Daily

Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays

DETROIT (AP) — Record electric vehicle sales last summer amid a shortage of computer chips and other materials propelled Tesla Inc. to the biggest quarterly net earnings in its history.
finextra.com

France tests CBDC issuance in treasury bond blockchain trial

A consortium of institutions led by Euroclear have completed a test run of the use of central bank digital currency (CBDC) for settling French treasury bonds on a blockchain. The experiment, using ttechnology from IBM and commissioned by the Banque de France included Agence France Trésor, BNP Paribas CIB, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Societe Generale.
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
Reuters

UK says billions already raised for "green revolution" ahead of investment summit

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - (This Oct.14 story corrects to say financiers (not bankers) in sixth paragraph) Britain's plan for a "green industrial revolution" has already attracted billions of pounds of investment, the government said on Thursday ahead of an investment summit in London which will bring together some of the world's most powerful financiers.
