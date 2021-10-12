CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Would focusing on the benefits rather than the cost help Biden sell his agenda?

kosu.org
 8 days ago

Democrats are struggling to pass an infrastructure bill and a social spending package by the end of the month. The legislation is the cornerstone of President Biden’s agenda. Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, explains how Biden could learn from President Lyndon Johnson, whose Great...

www.kosu.org

Vanity Fair

Joe Manchin Is About to Make Life Worse for His Own Constituents—And the Planet

Although Joe Manchin has been holding up Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans for a while now over the price tag, the West Virginia senator has been somewhat cagey about his actual demands. Not as guarded, perhaps, as Kyrsten Sinema, his fellow Democratic holdout; where she has refused to state her terms to anyone outside the White House, Manchin at least engages with his colleagues and speaks publicly about his objections to the reconciliation bill. But he’s been difficult to pin down nonetheless, adding to the frustrations of Democrats as they seek to deliver on the centerpiece of Biden’s domestic agenda.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s big government window has closed

President Joe Biden’s mantra has been "go big or go home." Biden has proposed spending trillions of dollars on COVID relief, infrastructure, and new social programs. On the heels of the pandemic, it appeared that Biden and his fellow Democrats had a window of opportunity to dramatically expand the size and role of the federal government. They saw a chance to cut a 21st century New Deal.
The Georgia Sun

Under Biden plan, bank accounts with more than $600 would be monitored

Gov. Brian Kemp followed Georgia business leaders Thursday in criticizing a crucial part of the White House’s proposed tax compliance agenda. President Joe Biden’s Americans Family Plan includes a tax compliance agenda, which would require banks and other financial service providers to report all banking transactions – personal or business – for every account that has at least a $600 balance or does $50 in transactions per month.
Washington Post

Here’s what Ted Cruz wants in return for unblocking Biden’s nominations

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1973, President Richard Nixon demanded the firing of Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox. Attorney General Elliot L. Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William B. Ruckelshaus resigned rather than do so. Solicitor General Robert Bork carried out Nixon’s order. It’s the “Saturday Night Massacre.”
CNBC

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz says he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, who is pushing to cut Biden agenda

Billionaire Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Wednesday that he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat who is pushing to shrink President Biden's agenda. Peltz was previously a big supporter of President Donald Trump, which led to his Florida home being a venue for one of the former commander in chief's 2020 reelection fundraisers.
Fox News

Lauren Boebert knocks Pelosi's attempt to sell Biden agenda

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested Speaker Nancy Pelosi hire timeshare salesmen to sell the president's spending plan on Tuesday's "Fox News Primetime," arguing that "the American people aren't buying" Biden's "$5.5 trillion dollars fast-track to socialism." "Can you believe the audacity she has telling the American people you may not...
Reason.com

Health Care Provisions of Democratic Spending Bill Would Add More than $500 Billion to the Deficit

The massive Democratic spending package now working its way through Congress is not, strictly speaking, a health care bill. But it's not not a health care bill, either. Many of its biggest, most expensive provisions are expansions of government-run or federally subsidized health care programs. Those provisions represent the largest expansion of federal health care spending since Obamacare.
wshu.org

Biden will visit Hartford on Friday to promote people-focused agenda

President Joe Biden will be in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday to promote his Build Back Better agenda. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said Biden has chosen to come to the state to highlight his latest legislative agenda because Connecticut has been a national leader in investing in child care, free community college, elder care and pushing for making the child tax credit permanent.
Washington Post

Biden faces shrinking timetable to salvage his agenda

At one point during a private 90-minute Zoom call with liberal lawmakers on Monday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) asked President Biden why he had not simply locked Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a room and forced them to cut a deal on the Democrats’ economic package.
MSNBC

Why Democrats need to strike ‘emotional core’ to sell Biden agenda

As Democrats navigate two massive pieces of legislation through Capitol Hill, the impact of those bills is getting lost on millions of Americans. Anat Shenker-Osorio tells Lawrence O’Donnell that bullet points and policy proposals are important, but if you want people to come to your cause, the arguments must be “attractive.”Oct. 15, 2021.
Fortune

The Biden agenda would swell U.S. debt levels past ‘heavy borrowing’ and towards ‘basket case’ territory

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If Joe Biden clinches most of his fiscal agenda, U.S. will reach the top ranks of the world's most heavily indebted countries in a decade. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WVa) and and Kyrsten Sinema (R-AZ) may manage to lower the cost of the President's $3.5 trillion package. Even so, the U.S. will most likely reach the levels well above where such heavy borrowers as France, Spain, and the the overall European Union are now, and hit around 85% of the burden hobbling Italy, one of the world's most notorious basket cases. The Biden pledge that the "human infrastructure" measure will be fully paid for is a fantasy, according to Brian Riedl, a budget expert at the conservative Manhattan Institute. "I and most experts who crunch the numbers believe that even if it's paid for 'on paper,'" he says, "it will get there by using gimmicks and fiscal cliffs that will in the end require a big increase in deficits."
U.S. POLITICS

