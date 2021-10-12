CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Companies scraping for staff ahead of the holidays

By JOSEPH PISANI
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UA591_0cOvE7Xy00
Holiday Hiring In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, photograph, a sign for potential hires stands outside the door to a Hy-Vee grocery store in Sioux Falls, S.D. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with bare store shelves and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK — (AP) — All employers want for Christmas is some holiday help. But they might not get their wish.

Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with unstaffed store aisles and online orders that take longer than usual to fill.

Job openings are already plentiful, allowing job seekers to be pickier about where they work. There were 10.4 million job openings at the end of August and 11.1 million openings the month before, the highest on record since at least December 2000, when the government started recording that figure. At the same time, the Labor Department said that the number of people quitting their jobs jumped to 4.3 million in August, up from 4 million in July.

Even before the holiday hiring season, employers were so desperate to find workers that they raised pay above $15 an hour, started offering four-figure sign-on bonuses and promised to pay their schooling. But that yielded only limited success. If they can’t find the workers they need in time for the holidays, employers will likely rely on existing staff to work more overtime, which can become costly for businesses and lead to burnout for workers.

“I’ve never seen a market like this,” said Matt Lavery, UPS’s global director of sourcing and recruiting, who has worked on the hiring side of the package delivery company for 24 years. “Normally when you’re talking about people coming off unemployment benefits, you see surges in candidates. We’re not seeing those.”

Enhanced unemployment benefits, which included a $300-a-week federal supplement as well as programs that covered gig workers and people who were jobless for six months or more, ended in early September. That cut off aid to roughly 7 million people. So far, though, the termination of those programs appears to have had little effect on the number of people looking for work.

To snap up available workers as fast as it can, UPS is trying a new tactic: Hire in 30 minutes or less. Taking too long to hire can mean an applicant may go elsewhere. So the company has nearly done away with interviews, and does the whole hiring process online.

Not having enough workers can be costly for companies. FedEx said it spent $450 million between June and August due to higher wages, paying overtime and other costs related to the tight job market.

At one of its hubs in Portland, Oregon, FedEx has about 65% of the staff it needs. The company has been diverting about a quarter of the packages that would normally flow to other hubs farther away that can handle it. More than 600,000 packages a day are being rerouted, leading to worsening service, said FedEx Chief Operating Officer Rajesh Subramaniam President, during a call with investors last month.

FedEx said it needs 90,000 holiday workers this year, 20,000 more than last year. Others are hiring around the same levels as last year: Amazon, UPS and Walmart, each of which is currently trying to hire 100,000 people or more.

There are many reasons why workers are in short supply, but they mostly revolve around the pandemic. The delta variant has made people fearful of working in tight spaces with others, and most major employers that hire hourly workers haven’t mandated vaccines for them yet. Child care issues leave people needing to stay home, and many have been saving money during the pandemic, giving them enough cash to avoid taking jobs they don’t want.

Another potential wrinkle: President Joe Biden's announcement in September that employers with more than 100 workers will have to mandate vaccines or offer weekly testing. It’s unclear when those rules will start or how that would affect hiring. Companies that have already mandated vaccines have reported high rates of vaccinations. And a fully vaccinated workforce could make that employer more attractive to workers fearful of catching the virus. But some employers fret that the mandate could complicate hiring further.

Some wonder whether employers that need holiday help will be able to find workers in time.

“It doesn’t look good,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at hiring firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which predicts retailers will add 700,000 workers during the holidays this year, 36,000 fewer than last year.

At job site Indeed, searches by people looking for seasonal work were down 13% the week ending Oct. 10, compared to the same period a year ago. And those searches were down 27% from 2019, before the pandemic began.

“The job seeker interest is sluggish,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed. “It’s just not taking off.”

Those already working in stores, warehouses and package delivery companies may work longer hours.

Target said it will hire 100,000 holiday workers this year, about 30,000 less than last year, but will give 5 million additional hours to its existing workforce, potentially pumping $75 million more into workers' paychecks. Target employees are already working nearly 15% more than last year, but the retailer said they are asking for more hours. Target, which already pays workers at least $15 an hour, is planning to give store workers an extra $2 an hour if they work weekends and other busy days closer to Christmas.

Craig Rowley, who works at the retail and consumer goods team at management consulting firm Korn Ferry, said if employers can’t find the workers they need, online orders could take longer because there won't be enough people to pack orders or deliver them, especially as it gets closer to Christmas and more shoppers head online. And stores are likely to do away with late night or overnight hours since retailers will want their existing staff to work when stores are busiest.

“You’re not going to see the wild extended hours because they just can’t staff it,” Rowley said.

_____

AP Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio in New York also contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Workers fed up with nights, weekends seek flexible schedules

After struggling to hire workers for its outlet store in Dallas Balsam Hill finally opened on Sept. 1. But the very next day, the online purveyor of high-end artificial holiday trees was forced to close after four of its five workers quit. The main gripe for three of them? Working on weekends. So they found jobs elsewhere with better hours. Balsam Hill reopened weeks later with nine workers, hiking the hourly pay by $3 to $18 per hour. But more importantly, it changed its approach: Instead of only focusing on the needs of the business, it's now closely...
RETAIL
hot967.fm

Target Expands In-Shop Apple Stores Ahead Of Holidays

(Minneapolis, MN) — Target is ramping up tech presence in its stores ahead of the holiday season. The nationwide retailer announced plans to expand its shop-in-shop experience with Apple. That would roughly double the stores with this feature from 17 to 36, though most are in Florida and Texas. The shop-in-shop experiences function like miniature Apple stores within participating Targets, with dedicated sections for Apple gear. The news follows closely on the heels of Apple’s latest event where the company showcased a new generation of AirPods and new MacBook products.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Motley Fool

Looking for a Remote Job? These 30 Companies Are Looking for Remote Employees

If your ideal job involves working from home, you're in luck. There are plenty of businesses looking for remote employees. U.S. workers have experienced a reckoning. March 2020, the month COVID-19 began shuttering businesses, was unprecedented and scary. For many Americans, it was also life-changing. Some lost friends or family to the pandemic, while others have suffered from the long-term effects of the virus.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Oregon State
City
Portland, NY
UPI News

Amazon to hire 150K seasonal workers, offer $3,000 signing bonuses

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Monday it plans to hire 150,000 temporary and seasonal workers for the holidays, and is seeking to entice them with $3,000 signing bonuses. The jobs, including positions in stowing, picking, packing, shipping and more, will be available in "hundreds of cities and towns" across the United States, company officials said in a news release.
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Plans to Hire 150,000 Seasonal Staff for the Holidays

Amazon on Monday said it would hire 150,000 seasonal employees to help manage the holiday shopping rush. In the latest sign of a tight labor market, Amazon is also offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and an additional $3 an hour for certain shifts in some locations. Amazon said Monday it's...
BUSINESS
KOOL 101.7

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines For 2021, Plan Ahead

It's already that time of year again; the holidays are fast approaching. For many, it's a busy season with a lot to accomplish in a short amount of time. For most retailers, it's their busiest time of the year. It's no different for mail delivery. With an onslaught of cards,...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
moneytalksnews.com

Companies Hiring for the Holidays Looking to Fill Nearly a Million Jobs

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. As the holidays near, the same companies that you’re browsing to find gifts and supplies are likely hiring — in the thousands. And maybe even in the tens or hundreds of thousands. Seasonal jobs can help you recoup costs related...
JOBS
wymt.com

Belk looking to hire ahead of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Belk announced they were looking to hire new employees for the holiday season. The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions. The clothing company is hosting a hiring event Saturday, Oct. 16 from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS News

U.S. ports face record backlog ahead of holiday shopping

A growing number of shipments are stuck at sea because of supply chain issues, leading to growing concern that holiday shipments may not arrive in time. Container ships are crowding ports from New York to Los Angeles, where 250,000 containers are floating off the coast waiting to be unloaded. "There's...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Labor Department#Burnout#Ups
fox32chicago.com

Kroger seeks to fill 20,000 positions ahead of holiday season

Kroger is looking to fill 20,000 positions across the nation in an effort to prepare for the holiday season even as widespread labor shortages continue. In order to do so, the nation's largest grocery chain is hosting a hybrid hiring event on Oct. 13 where it will try and fill retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and health care roles.
RETAIL
IBTimes

Kroger To Hire 20,000 New Workers Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Crunch

Kroger (KR) is the latest retailer looking to bring thousands of new workers in time for the holiday shopping season. The grocer said it is looking to hire 20,000 employees throughout its retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy, and healthcare departments. Available positions at Kroger’s family...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Retailers battle a trucker shortage ahead of the holidays

Retailers can’t catch a break ahead of the holidays. Not only is the US running out of just about everything, but even when goods come in, there aren’t enough drivers to get them where they need to go. It’s a problem that was in the making prior to the pandemic....
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
1470 WMBD

Push by ports, delivery companies to ease holiday bottleneck, Biden says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday launched an effort to ease supply chain blockages that are threatening to disrupt the U.S. holiday season, relying on expanded port and shipping operations and urging other businesses to speed up operations. The moves were a first step, Biden said, to pushing supply...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL

A toy shortage could be coming ahead of holidays

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Retailers are struggling to secure inventory at a time when demand for toys is skyrocketing. Many in the industry fear a looming toy shortage could deplete store shelves and lead to higher prices.
SHOPPING
metroatlantaceo.com

Foxhall Resort a Top Spot for Company Holiday Parties

Foxhall Resort, Georgia’s beloved sporting retreat and getaway destination has become a favorite location for companies seeking a memorable spot for holiday gatherings and end-of-year celebrations. Presenting a full complement of private event and banquet facilities, unique gathering spaces and creative catering options at a picturesque lakeside resort, Foxhall creates...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX8 News

NC-based toy company prepares to ship millions of toys for holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Millions of toys will travel through the Charlotte area this holiday season. Workers with a Queen City-based toy company are preparing to produce fun for kids in the Carolinas and across North America. Schleich is a German-based company. The owners moved the North American operations to Charlotte about six […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy