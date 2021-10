Believe in Bristol is hosting the first Bristol in Bloom Festival this weekend. This festival celebrates local artists with live demos, installations, and kid-friendly activities. More than thirty art vendors will be in attendance, as well as a food truck rally. A beer garden will be available for those age 21 and above. Organizers say they have COVID-19 precautions in place such as multiple hand sanitizing stations; and they strongly encourage all attendees to wear face coverings. The Bristol in Bloom Art Festival happens at Cumberland Square Park on Saturday from 10 AM to 6.

