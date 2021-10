It took only three sets for the Lady Rams Volleyball Team to win the CNC League duel over the Lady Lions on their home court in Baxter Springs, Tuesday. Riverton won, 25-16; 25-21; 25-18, improving their season record to 26 wins, two loses, and one tie, and earning the number one ranking in their Kansas Class 3A District. The first set started with a serving ace by sophomore, E J Wells to put…

