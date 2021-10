DENVER (CBS4) – Another October snow storm is lined up to hit Colorado overnight Monday, likely to make roads more dangerous. Snow added to steep hills would likely make things tough for drivers, especially semi-truck drivers trying to navigate the high country. “Of course you factor in the weather. If you’re not experienced and you don’t know what you’re doing then you set yourself up for failure,” said Harold Trent, school director at United States Truck Driving School in Wheat Ridge. “Winter conditions, you’re not going to come off of that mountain, 30, 35 miles an hour.” There’s another aspect of it...

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO