Typically, people use the new year as a time to start a new business venture. But one local development organization says they’re seeing people get a head start this fall. JARI, a non-profit which helps to grow and establish companies throughout the region, has had an influx of people reaching out to grow or start their business this fall. Jake Fleegle, an entrepreneur coach with JARI, says he was surprised to have so many people reach out to him given the pandemic. However, after nearly a year of COVID and summer over, Fleegle says people are getting back to business this fall.

13 DAYS AGO