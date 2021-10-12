CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genealogical society art program to feature family memorabilia

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jonesborough Genealogical Society will host a fun and easy project-based program explaining ways to incorporate your family research, old photographs and memorabilia into small easy projects using just a computer and a scanner. The program will be held Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the McKinney Center at Booker...

