Genealogical society art program to feature family memorabilia

Additional events include docent-led museum tours, plein air art workshops, free outdoor family yoga and an exploration of LGBTQ+ artists in Reynolda’s collection. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Oct. 6, 2021) — Reynolda will offer a day of free Museum admission on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with Reynolda On the House. The program is part of a lively and robust season of more than 100 events across the 170-acre estate and online. Reynolda On the House, sponsored by American National Bank and Trust Company, includes free admission to The Voyage of Life exhibition in the Babcock Wing Gallery and The O’Keeffe Circle: Artist as Gallerist and Collector in the Northeast and Northwest Bedroom Galleries of the 34,000-square-foot historic home of Katharine and R.J. Reynolds. Reynolda On the House will also include a special pop-up edition of Poetry in Plain Sight from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Growga, free outdoor family yoga, on the front lawn at 10:30 a.m.

